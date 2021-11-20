ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

FBI: Beware of travel scams during the holidays

By Ashley Soriano
fox5ny.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. That's the message the FBI is sending this holiday season to help consumers avoid falling victim to travel scams. Brian Gibbs of New Jersey planned to visit Hallandale Beach, Florida, last year when an ad popped up on his computer...

www.fox5ny.com

Comments / 0

Related
Advance Titan

Beware: Unexpected checks could be scams

Have you ever received an unexpected check in the mail?. While your first thought may be to celebrate this surprise – think twice about that check. It could be a scam. I recently worked with a UW Oshkosh college student who fell prey to an active fake check scam here on campus. He was sent a check for $1,500, which he placed in his account via mobile deposit. As soon as the funds were available, he sent some of the money back to the scammer. If it were not for a lock we placed on his account, this student could have been out the full $1,500 – because, of course, the check he was sent was no good.
OSHKOSH, WI
WGAL

Rossen Reports: Urgent travel scam warning from FBI

'Tis the season for scams – and the FBI wants you to be wary of a big one. As travel numbers skyrocket this pandemic, watch out for travel scams. Scammers will send out emails and text messages, even if you're not expecting them. Inside, the message will have malicious links for you to click on that could install malware on your computer.
TRAVEL
KRMG

FBI warns Oklahoma shoppers about scams this holiday season

TULSA — The Oklahoma City FBI Division reminds the public that this time of year is open season for online criminals. “Shoppers need to be aware there are unscrupulous people out there working overtime to spoil your holidays,” said acting Special Agent in Charge Alvin Winston. “Remember that if a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
ourcommunitynow.com

Beware: 'Tis the Season to Be Scammed

If it sounds too good to be true, it's probably a scam. Here is some important information about the most recent scams, as well as some reminders about the historic scams that still plague us during the holidays and beyond. 1. Gift Card Scams. This latest holiday scam is where...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
KXRM

Beware of spike in social media scams

COLORADO SPRINGS — Cyber security experts warn of a spike in social media scams as the holiday season approaches. The Better Business Bureau has revealed its top 12 holiday scams for 2021. Avoid social media gift exchanges, such as buying a certain number of wine bottles to share, or being asked to pick a name […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Gephardt Daily

FBI Salt Lake City warns Utahns of holiday shopping scams

UTAH, Nov. 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The FBI Salt Lake City is warning Utahns of holiday shopping scams with Black Friday just two days away. “With more people shopping online, the FBI Salt Lake City Field Office is urging the public to keep the old adage in mind: if it looks too good to be true, it probably is,” said a news release from the FBI SLC. “Shoppers are encouraged to be diligent about what gifts they are buying and where they’re buying those gifts.”
UTAH STATE
grahamcluley.com

Beware Monzo phishing scams via SMS

An SMS text message arrived on my phone. It claimed to come from Monzo. I do have a bank account with Monzo, so that didn’t look suspicious. And the message was grouped with all the other text messages I receive from Monzo. To avoid issues and remain verified with Monzo,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRDO News Channel 13

Cyber, charity scams are most prevalent during the holiday season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- While you’re preparing for the holidays, scammers may be trying to take advantage of you. Empty gift cards, fake charitable solicitations, cyberattacks, and porch pirates -- those people who steal packages from your doorstep -- aren’t unique to this time of year. But because the holidays tend to be busy, we The post Cyber, charity scams are most prevalent during the holiday season appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Gibbs
Person
Ray Johnson
World Link

Tech Tuesday: Building a digital defense against holiday travel scams

Time is drawing short, and your partner really wants to go visit family for the holidays. You really don’t want to spend a week living with the in-laws so you start doing some research on rentals. You find a great deal on a place with availability when you need it....
TRAVEL
bleepingcomputer.com

FBI: Online shoppers risk losing over $53M to holiday scams

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) warned today that online shoppers risk losing more than $53 million during this year's holiday season to scams promising bargains and hard-to-find gifts. "During the 2020 holiday shopping season, the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) received over 17,000 complaints regarding the non-delivery of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Online Scams#Fox5ny News
wgnradio.com

BBB Steve Bernas: ‘Veterans beware of potential scams’

This morning on the Bob Sirott show, Steve Bernas from the Better Business Bureau joins Bob to give us a scam safety update. From “secret” government programs to charging veterans for access to their military records or government forms, scammers are going after our honored veterans. Also with the holidays coming up, we are warned about the scams that come with the season.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wamwamfm.com

Beware of Phone Scams

The Washington Police Department is warning residents of several scams. The department says several callers have reported the scammers have a lot of personal information including address, past addresses, socials security numbers, and birthdates. They tell you that you are in legal trouble or that if you do not comply...
WASHINGTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Travel
Gazette

Voice of the Consumer | With holidays approaching, shop early, beware of scams

Every year I like to share with you some of the top scams of the year so you can protect yourself and your loved ones from fraud. This year, I am putting together our annual special, and I’m also talking to some consumer experts, including the Colorado attorney general and Consumer Reports. This Thanksgiving, make sure to set your DVR to record KKTV at 11 a.m. for our half-hour special. I wanted to give you a sneak-peek of what you can expect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox5ny.com

Tips to avoid the 12 Scams of Christmas

They say you need to be really careful when online shopping and with any offers you get through social media. FOX 5 NY takes a look at what you need to keep an eye out for.
SOCIAL MEDIA
TheDailyBeast

Jailed Rioter Begs Judge for Release: I’m Sick of Spending Time With Other Rioters

A far-right militia man who was seen wielding a baseball bat at the Capitol riot has reportedly begged to be released from prison because he’s tired of spending time with other jailed rioters. Robert Gieswein, a Colorado man linked to the far-right Three Percenters, was hit with a string of riot-related charges after the Jan. 6 insurrection. He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges and is in jail awaiting trial. But, in a handwritten letter to U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan filed Thursday, Gieswein begged for pre-trial release, arguing that it’s harmful for him to spend all his time with other accused rioters. Gieswein wrote: “It’s not healthy to spend every day in here like it’s Groundhog’s [SIC] Day, with people with the same viewpoint, in the same situation... It is natural in this environment for the conversation to turn to January 6, and for us to look to each other for strength.” He went on to argue: “It’s easy to get stuck in your bubble in this environment... Outside, I could choose to seek out other perspectives.”
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy