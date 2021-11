(OLNEY) A celebration of life for Marjorie Ann (Christian) Waggoner, age 88, of Olney, will be Sunday afternoon, November 14, at 2:00, at 1010 East Cherry Street in Olney. There are no other services and no visitation. The Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s for Marjorie Ann (Christian) Waggoner of Olney.

OLNEY, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO