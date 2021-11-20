ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dom Dolla and Mansionair showcase production chemistry on ‘Strangers’

By Farrell Sweeney
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDom Dolla has gifted fans an ID that’s remained a set staple as of late, partnering alongside indie electronic trio Mansionair for “Strangers.” Delicious vocals from Mansionair frontman Jack Froggatt fuse with the infectious house framework giving the...

For The Love’s 2022 lineup is here, featuring Dom Dolla, Mallrat, and more

It’s all happening in the comeback season for Aussie festivals, and the For the Love 2022 lineup is one you don’t want to miss. Another festival that fell victim to cancellation in 2021, For The Love, has announced its return for February and March next year. Hitting the Gold Coast, Wollongong, Melbourne, and Perth, For The Love 2022 will feature many of the artists who were billed to play the original 2021 show.
Gibson Parker remakes his second-ever song—stream ‘Long Gone’

Gibson Parker‘s career continues to gain momentum, and his newest release “Long Gone” is another great addition to his growing roster of music. This time, Parker chooses a vocal-forward structure to craft a cut that would do well on radio airwaves or in a live performance setting. The elaborate production blends groovy notes with an upbeat house bassline and instrumental layers heavily reliant on piano.
REZZ returns with third album, ‘Spiral’

When REZZ first teased the release of Spiral earlier this year, fans were already desperate to get their hands on the record. Led by the single “Chemical Bond,” which saw the prolific producer team up with Deathpact, the first single made the statement that Spiral would deliver everything fans wanted and then some.
‘The Crown’ shows why Blasterjaxx are the kings of bigroom

Bigroom royalty has returned, as Blasterjaxx unveil “The Crown,” their third clubs-tomping single in just as many weeks. The tune-a-week trend is set to continue up until December 3, when the Dutch duo is set to unveil its much-anticipated Mystica Chapter II EP. What makes Blasterjaxx such a special act...
Must-stream: GRiZ, Subtronics take ‘GRiZtronics’ to ‘Another Level’

After dominating 2019 with “GRiZtronics,” GRiZ and Subtronics have returned with their follow-up, “Another Level.” The single sees the pair of producers head to Subtronics’ Cyclops Recordings for the wonky single, which maintains the high energy of their initial outing. “Another Level” is GRiZ’s first release since his seventh studio...
KAYTRANADA shares a trio of collaborations on new ‘Intimidated’ EP

Veteran Canadian beatsmith KAYTRANADA presents Intimidated—a collaborative EP featuring contributions from H.E.R., Thundercat, and Newark-based rapper Mach-Hommy. The trio of R&B-inspired cuts marks KAYTRANADA’s first public offering since nabbing the coveted Grammy Awards for Best Dance/Electronic Album and Best Dance Recording at the award show’s 63rd installment earlier this year.
Tchami’s Confession, AC Slater’s Night Bass collide for booming North American tour

A newly announced collision between Tchami‘s Confession and AC Slater‘s Night Bass label will bring a whole lotta house, bass-house, and other variations of the genre to 11 cities in North America starting January 14. The 2022 Confession vs Night Bass tour is poised to direct the two label heads to Brooklyn, Miami, Boston, and Washington, D.C., among other sites, for a live initiative that will see city-specific appearances from BIJOU, Blossom, Capozzi, Dr. Fresch, Habstrakt, Marten Hørger, Masteria, Nostalgix, Shift K3Y, and Taiki Nulight. Fans can see who among these artists are slated to provide support in their city’s show on the tour’s website, where tickets will be available to purchase on at 10:00 a.m. local time on November 19.
Blanke and Deathpact team up for new Deadbeats cut, ‘Mitosis’

After giving fans the first taste of his AEON:MODE project, Blanke is returning to Deadbeats once again for a new collaboration with the mysterious Deathpact. Blending elements of drum ‘n’ bass and Deathpact’s signature dark energies, the single manages to create a harmonious balance between soft melodies and hard-hitting bass.
Alesso completes two-year road to his holy grail ID from Countdown NYE 2019, ‘Somebody To Use’

Welcome to “Somebody Like You” release day. Before this goes any further, yes we’re aware that’s not the official title of Alesso’s two-year-old ID, but we need a moment to adjust after expectedly growing so attached to the fan-dubbed name. All jokes aside, the wait for the single—now formally known as “Somebody To Use”—has finally come to an end and it goes without saying that it’s permanently enshrined among some of the Swedish house legend’s all-time greatest work. While most grew to know “Somebody To Use” as a fixture in Alesso’s sets, the release has been split into a two-for-one early holiday gift, with Alesso signaling a more lighthearted house rendition as the presiding form and rebranding the live version into what’s now known as the original’s “Toxic Mix.”
Papa Khan makes his Monstercat debut with ‘The Tide’

Papa Khan has rolled out “The Tide” via Monstercat. One of Dancing Astronaut‘s Artists to Watch in 2021 continues to make waves with his revolutionizing sound design with his debut release on the Canadian independent label. The tune, which taps into his emotive production, follows September’s “Wounds,” released via No Copyright Sounds. Sharing some sentiments about the single, the Indonesian producer stated,
WE ARE FURY, if found, Stirling show they ‘Belong’ with new drum ‘n’ bass single

WE ARE FURY showcase their production chops on “Belong,” their third single of 2021 and notably one that finds them dipping their toes into the world of drum ‘n’ bass. It’s their first collaboration with if found, who just released a heavy official remix for Gryffin’s “Best Is Yet To Come.” Stirling supplies the guitar riff and rock influence-ridden song with sublime vocals.
Lemonade Baby offers fourth single of 2021—stream ‘You’re Bad For Me’

Brisbane-born producer Lemonade Baby recently dispatched his fourth single of the calendar year, “You’re Bad For Me.” The indie-house offering arrives via Mammal Sounds Records, right on the heels of “Ex Best Friend,” which landed earlier this year on the same Australian imprint. “You’re Bad For Me” draws from an...
Pendulum invite Luttrell, Kove, and more to remix ‘Elemental’ EP

Earlier this year, Australian drum ‘n’ bass deities, Pendulum, returned with their first complete body of work in more than a decade. Delivering their highly anticipated Elemental EP earlier this summer, the group snapped an 11-year hiatus between their most recent output and their critically lauded IMMERSION LP from 2010. Now, Rob Swire, Gareth McGrillen, and company have invited a shortlist of producers to remix products from Elemental, offering a handful of new perspectives on the group’s comeback extended play.
Skytech and Bassjackers Join Forces Big Room Blitz On ‘All My Love’

When two of the biggest names in big room get together you listen. And you turn it up to 11. Polish veteran Skytech and Dutch duo Bassjackers have teamed up “All My Love” a bombastic new single that fuses both outfits distinct sounds for an all-star style. The track comes out of the gate without holding back, going big with the bass lines and bigger with the 80s ephemera. Bassjacker’s signature style starts things off front-and-center with bouncy, upbeat basslines while Skytech‘s retro-wave melodies add creative flair to the festival sized proceedings. Infused with an 80s nostalgia but a 2010 big room style, “All My Love” is guaranteed to feel at home on the festival stage, at the club, or in a pair of headphones.
Afrojack, Black V Neck sample Waka Flocka on tech-house hitter ‘To The Floor’

You might recognize the sample on Afrojack’s latest. It’s Waka Flocka Flame and Roscoe Dash’s house party classic “No Hands.” The prolific and pioneering producer, Afrojack brings talented newcomers Black V Neck along for the ride on this house remake of the hip-hop classic. A decade after the original made its run up the charts and across dancefloors, Afrojack and Black V Neck give it a dance worthy dust up that you need to hear. Heavy tech house sounds and minimal driving basslines twist up Waka Flocka’s famed single with a dance-worthy back bone that stutters and grinds its way into a fun-first drop — perfect late night fodder for any self respecting DJ.
Bleu Clair enters ‘Hyperspace’ on soulful Insomniac Records pairing with Teza Sumendra

It’s been a fall to remember for Bleu Clair, who just wrapped up a well-earned debut campaign around North America. After making the rounds at EDC Las Vegas, Seismic Dance Event, and a handful of opening appearances for Habstrakt tossed in between, one of Dancing Astronaut‘s Artists to Watch in 2021 is celebrating crossing the touring finish line by adding to an already lengthy list of reasons as to why he deserved a nod to the annual class of newcomers. For Bleu Clair’s milestone tenth delivery of the year, he partnered up alongside a fellow Jakarta-based name in Teza Sumendra for a return to Insomniac Records with “Hyperspace.”
