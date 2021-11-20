Dom Dolla and Mansionair showcase production chemistry on ‘Strangers’

A newly announced collision between Tchami‘s Confession and AC Slater‘s Night Bass label will bring a whole lotta house, bass-house, and other variations of the genre to 11 cities in North America starting January 14. The 2022 Confession vs Night Bass tour is poised to direct the two label heads to Brooklyn, Miami, Boston, and Washington, D.C., among other sites, for a live initiative that will see city-specific appearances from BIJOU, Blossom, Capozzi, Dr. Fresch, Habstrakt, Marten Hørger, Masteria, Nostalgix, Shift K3Y, and Taiki Nulight. Fans can see who among these artists are slated to provide support in their city’s show on the tour’s website, where tickets will be available to purchase on at 10:00 a.m. local time on November 19.
Comments / 0