Blanke and Deathpact team up for new Deadbeats cut, ‘Mitosis’

Love My Robot is the new project from Colombian music technologist Carolina Castilla. A deeply danceable and densely conceptual project, Love My Robot combines Castilla’s techno, electro, and cumbia passions with ultra-relevant commentary on the endless possibilities, and risks, of our race towards true artificial intelligence. Castilla has done it all. From organizing underground graves in Bogota, Colombia to launching a Silicon Valley start up doing machine learning research, this multi-faceted creator and auteur is unafraid to exist on the fringes of both music and technology.
