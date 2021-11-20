ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blanke and Deathpact team up for new Deadbeats cut, ‘Mitosis’

By Ariel King
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter giving fans the first taste of his AEON:MODE project, Blanke is returning to Deadbeats once again for a new collaboration with the mysterious Deathpact. Blending elements...

loudersound.com

Matt Baber and Richard Wileman team up for new album

Sanguine Hum's Matt Baber has teamed up with Karda Estra mainman Richard Wileman for a new collaboration, Baber Wileman. The pair will release their self-titled debut album through Kavus Torabi's Believer's Roast label on January 10. Wileman first met Baber at Roastfest in 2011 where Sanguine Hum were performing and...
MUSIC
earmilk.com

Skøien and Slowface team up on new single, "Rendezvous"

Swedish singer-songwriter Skøien teams up with producer Slowface for the new track ,"Rendezvous." Blurring the line between alt R&B and pop, the single is a result of the pair locking themselves away in a small studio in Mälmo for a year. And boy, is it brilliant. Revelling in all the...
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Anden capture life’s indescribable moments on debut Odd One Out LP, ‘Youth Is Wasted on the Young’

Odd One Out had yet to ever put forth an album in its two-plus-year history, but Yotto rerouted his label’s course this past fall when he commissioned brother duo Anden to be the name that would stand behind its first full-length output. Youth Is Wasted on the Young was preceded by not one, not two, but three previews in its two-month swell, with Anden now lighting the release torch on their first-ever artist album.
THEATER & DANCE
dancingastronaut.com

Must-stream: GRiZ, Subtronics take ‘GRiZtronics’ to ‘Another Level’

After dominating 2019 with “GRiZtronics,” GRiZ and Subtronics have returned with their follow-up, “Another Level.” The single sees the pair of producers head to Subtronics’ Cyclops Recordings for the wonky single, which maintains the high energy of their initial outing. “Another Level” is GRiZ’s first release since his seventh studio...
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Gibson Parker remakes his second-ever song—stream ‘Long Gone’

Gibson Parker‘s career continues to gain momentum, and his newest release “Long Gone” is another great addition to his growing roster of music. This time, Parker chooses a vocal-forward structure to craft a cut that would do well on radio airwaves or in a live performance setting. The elaborate production blends groovy notes with an upbeat house bassline and instrumental layers heavily reliant on piano.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Sol Echo present ‘Interlock’ teaser video plus debut single

Introducing Jeff Anguil and David Keane of Sol Echo, a Milwaukee-based house duo whose debut single, “Don’t Look Back,” has officially landed. Alongside Sol Echo’s first single comes a half-hour long performance video, coined “Interlock,” in which the co-producers demo a plethora of unreleased music, drenched in professionally synced lighting.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

‘The Crown’ shows why Blasterjaxx are the kings of bigroom

Bigroom royalty has returned, as Blasterjaxx unveil “The Crown,” their third clubs-tomping single in just as many weeks. The tune-a-week trend is set to continue up until December 3, when the Dutch duo is set to unveil its much-anticipated Mystica Chapter II EP. What makes Blasterjaxx such a special act...
BEAUTY & FASHION
dancingastronaut.com

Adventure Club emit final pre-album single, ‘Never Surrender’

Coming off of their most recent release, “Drive” alongside Tilian and BEAUZ, Adventure Club have returned for their final pre-album single, “Never Surrender” with Codeko and Sarah De Warren. The duo’s sophomore album, Love // Chaos, is slated to hit streaming platforms near the end of the year. Hinging on...
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Ray Volpe shares live edit of RL Grime’s ‘Core’

Ray Volpe has delivered his highly anticipated flip of RL Grime‘s 2014 trap classic, “Core.” The Long Island-born producer debuted the bootleg at Bass Canyon in August and it’s since caught the attention of bass music’s biggest acts such as DJ Diesel, Kayzo, Wooli, Adventure Club, ILLENIUM and more. Ray...
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

RemK continues to make waves with ‘Breakwater’

Southern California artist RemK is back with his latest release, “Breakwater.” Another in a line of trap-heavy singles, “Breakwater” complements previous RemK releases like “High Tide” and “Lowrider,” supported by Boombox Cartel’s MONTA label. The up-and-coming artist from Long Beach is just another reason for streamers to keep their eyes on the West Coast for the next don of trap music, what with RemK coming up with the likes of ISOxo, Knock2, and Frosttop.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

REZZ returns with third album, ‘Spiral’

When REZZ first teased the release of Spiral earlier this year, fans were already desperate to get their hands on the record. Led by the single “Chemical Bond,” which saw the prolific producer team up with Deathpact, the first single made the statement that Spiral would deliver everything fans wanted and then some.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Fedde Le Grand, Robert Falcon part the skies with new single, ‘Heaven’

There are only a handful of acts in dance music who have been as consistently trendsetting over the years as Dutch tastemaker Fedde Le Grand. A frequent visitor of the global dance charts since his 2006 hit, “Put Your Hands Up 4 Detroit,” Fedde’s remained ahead of the curve with his rare ability to merge the mainstream and the underground, as well as his refusal to be boxed into a single genre on the dance music spectrum.
THEATER & DANCE
dancingastronaut.com

KAYTRANADA shares a trio of collaborations on new ‘Intimidated’ EP

Veteran Canadian beatsmith KAYTRANADA presents Intimidated—a collaborative EP featuring contributions from H.E.R., Thundercat, and Newark-based rapper Mach-Hommy. The trio of R&B-inspired cuts marks KAYTRANADA’s first public offering since nabbing the coveted Grammy Awards for Best Dance/Electronic Album and Best Dance Recording at the award show’s 63rd installment earlier this year.
THEATER & DANCE
NME

Pusha T teams up with Mako for new track ‘Misfit Toys’

Pusha T has teamed up with LA-based musician Mako for a new track called ‘Misfit Toys’ – you can listen to it below. The new collaboration – which is Pusha’s first as a lead artist since 2019 – is part of the soundtrack for Arcane, Netflix’s new series based on the League Of Legends video game.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

WE ARE FURY, if found, Stirling show they ‘Belong’ with new drum ‘n’ bass single

WE ARE FURY showcase their production chops on “Belong,” their third single of 2021 and notably one that finds them dipping their toes into the world of drum ‘n’ bass. It’s their first collaboration with if found, who just released a heavy official remix for Gryffin’s “Best Is Yet To Come.” Stirling supplies the guitar riff and rock influence-ridden song with sublime vocals.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Love My Robot ft Obie P – Automated Movements

Love My Robot is the new project from Colombian music technologist Carolina Castilla. A deeply danceable and densely conceptual project, Love My Robot combines Castilla’s techno, electro, and cumbia passions with ultra-relevant commentary on the endless possibilities, and risks, of our race towards true artificial intelligence. Castilla has done it all. From organizing underground graves in Bogota, Colombia to launching a Silicon Valley start up doing machine learning research, this multi-faceted creator and auteur is unafraid to exist on the fringes of both music and technology.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Kaivon, Lucii team up for heavenly new single, ‘Just A Dream’

Kaivon has linked with Lucii for a starry new single, “Just A Dream.” With expansive instrumentals that dominate the track’s design and Lucii’s floating vocals, “Just A Dream” takes on an ethereal feel that nods to the song’s engulfing quality. The single finds both Kaivon and Lucii lamenting their hazy signatures, drawing listeners in to a space of their own, characterized by the collaboration’s larger-than-life, celestial atmosphere.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Far Out shares second single from upcoming Ophelia Records EP, ‘Ultraviolet’

Far Out is all in. It’s been just over a year since the Canadian producer’s Beyond The Horizon EP made waves and now he’s back, with Seven Lions’ fledging Ophelia Records at his side. After releasing “Waterfall” with Dancing Astronaut Supernova subject RUNN, and Ophelia newcomers RIOT, as the first release from his upcoming EP, Far Out is back with a new trance-inspired collaboration with Mexican producer Leonard A titled “Ultraviolet.” The track combines airy vocals with heavy basslines and euphoric drops, making Ophelia a fitting home for the engulfing new collaboration.
MUSIC
Variety

100 Gecs Bring Hyperpop, Metal and Every Genre in Between to Shrine Auditorium: Concert Review

The phenomenon that is hyperpop inherently implies a mixing and mashing of genres, or perhaps the desire to transcend restrictive structures altogether — an ethos that was exemplified to a tee by 100 Gecs at their Los Angeles show on Saturday night. The duo, consisting of Laura Les and Dylan Brady, packed the Shrine Auditorium with an eclectic mix of teenagers and 20-somethings, many of whom came dressed in costume (a Princess Peach, maid and human pride flag were spotted) or sporting one of Brady’s signature wizard-like hats (either brown and scarecrow-esque or bright yellow with a star-shaped brim). The nearly-full...
LOS ANGELES, CA

