Man United chaos: Solskjaer pressure increases as Maguire sees red in Watford loss

By ESPN.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United slumped to a 4-1 defeat against Watford on Saturday as pressure grows on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following the side's fourth...

SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
Daily Mail

PSG players 'believe Zinedine Zidane's arrival as their new manager is imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen on taking over Manchester United in stunning mid-season coaching swap

Paris Saint-Germain's players believe Zinedine Zidane becoming their new manager is 'imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen to take over at Manchester United. Pochettino, the current incumbent at the Parc des Princes, has been identified as a prime candidate at Old Trafford after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was dismissed. And any approach...
Tribal Football

Redknapp: Solskjaer under severe pressure at Man Utd

Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's job is under threat at Manchester United. Redknapp argued that if Villa can get rid of fan favourite Dean Smith for collecting just seven points fewer than United, then the Norwegian cannot be safe at Old Trafford. “He's got to be...
Person
David De Gea
Person
Harry Maguire
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
goal.com

Watch Watford vs Man United on LIVENow

Under pressure Solskjaer needs a big result against Watford to ensure that Manchester United does not slip further away. The Premier League is back this weekend after the final international break for the calendar year and the pressure is immediately back on Manchester United and their fading title challenge. Three...
Tribal Football

Man Utd boss Solskjaer responds to captaincy doubts for Maguire

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists there's be no thoughts of taking the captaincy from Harry Maguire. Maguire, 28, scored twice on England duty, but his hands-to-his-ears celebration after heading in against Albania was branded 'embarrassing' by former United skipper Roy Keane. Solskjaer said: "Harry is not one to...
Sporting News

Will Man Utd sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Watford defeat?

Can Ole Gunnar Solskjaer survive a 4-1 loss to Watford? We're about to find out after an emergency meeting has reportedly been called by the Manchester United board after the latest loss. The Times in London is reporting that Solskjaer's job will be the topic of conversation at the meeting.
SkySports

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Man Utd manager says club can use added pressure to their advantage against Watford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits Manchester United's recent performances have "not been good enough" but does not think his job at Old Trafford is under threat. The Norwegian, who went back to his homeland for some time off during the international break, has seen his position come under increased scrutiny with United losing four of their last six games in the Premier League, including humbling defeats against Liverpool and Manchester City.
Tribal Football

Man Utd boss Solskjaer explains Greenwood absence for Watford defeat

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood missed defeat at Watford as he was self-isolating. Greenwood was a notable absentee when the matchday squad was announced one hour before kick-off at Vicarage Road, having been a regular starter so far this season. In his pre-match interview at the stadium, United manager Ole...
chatsports.com

Watford 4-1 Manchester United: Harry Maguire sent off as misery is compounded for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Harry Maguire was sent off as beleaguered Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suffered more misery in an emphatic defeat at Watford. The Hornets should have gone ahead when Scott McTominay bundled over forward Joshua King inside the box, but goalkeeper David de Gea saved Ismaila Sarr's penalty - then kept out his retake, ordered by the referee for encroachment.
chatsports.com

MANCHESTER UNITED FAN VIEW: You'll struggle to find a single Red who thinks Solskjaer should stay... Maguire did him a FAVOUR by getting sent-off because salvaging anything at Watford would have prolonged the agony

Defeat to Watford has pushed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to the brink at Manchester United and the boos rang out from the away end following a 4-1 humiliation at the hands of Claudio Ranieri's side. Losing 5-0 to Liverpool was galling, losing so convincingly at Old Trafford to Manchester City was...
Tribal Football

Watch: Solskjaer considers his Man Utd situation ahead of Watford trip

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer discusses his situation ahead of their trip to Watford. Solskjaer talked about Watford and the form slump his team must find a way of snapping after the international break. The Norwegian insists his players are ready for to Watford clash. Need a VPN? Or...
Bleacher Report

Manchester United Confirm Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Exit as Manager After Watford Loss

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's time as Manchester United manager has come to a close after he agreed to leave his position on Sunday following the club's loss to Watford on Saturday. Manchester United can confirm that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as Manager.<br><br>Thank you for everything, Ole ❤️<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MUFC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MUFC</a>
World Soccer Talk

‘Embarrassed’ Solskjaer apologises after Man Utd thrashed at Watford

London (AFP) – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer apologised to Manchester United fans after an “embarrassing” 4-1 defeat at Watford pushed the beleaguered Norwegian to the brink of the sack on Saturday. United manager Solskjaer is facing even more frenzied speculation over his future after a fifth defeat in seven Premier League...
The Independent

Watford vs Man United: Five things we learned as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s miserable run continues

Manchester United fell to their fourth defeat in five Premier League matches as Watford claimed a stunning 4-1 win at Vicarage Road to pile the pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. After David de Gea saved Ismaila Sarr’s retaken penalty early on, Watford took the lead in the 28th minute when Josh King steered in a cut-back, before Sarr made amends for his earlier miss when he fired past De Gea shortly before half time. Half-time substitute Donny van de Beek pulled one back after the restart when he nodded in from close range, but United’s hopes of a comeback were...
Reuters

Solskjaer insists he can turn United round after Watford debacle

WATFORD, England, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes he can save his side's sinking season but there was precious little optimism or goodwill left amongst the club's followers after a humiliating 4-1 defeat at Watford on Saturday. Solskjaer had hoped that the resumption of the...
chatsports.com

The beginning of the end? Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Ed Woodward and Cristiano Ronaldo arrive at Man United's training ground with the Norwegian expected to be sacked after abysmal loss at Watford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ed Woodward have both arrived to Manchester United's training base on Sunday morning with the Norwegian expected to be sacked as Red Devils boss. United were beaten 4-1 by lowly Watford on Saturday with Solskjaer failing to pick up a victory in five out of his last seven league matches - with Sportsmail revealing that the 48-year-old is on the brink of the axe at Old Trafford.
