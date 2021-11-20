ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Fulham 4-1 Barnsley: Aleksandar Mitrovic nets 21st goal of the season as hosts claim seventh successive Championship victory to go top of the table

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFulham moved to the top of the Championship after Aleksandar Mitrovic’s 21st goal of the season ensured Marco Silva’s side carried on where...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic and Bournemouth's Scott Parker win Sky Bet Championship October awards

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has been named the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month for October. With four goals in August, six in September, eight in October, a hat-trick against West Brom, a brace against QPR and Nottingham Forest, Mitrovic is simply bullying Championship defenders into submission with his power in the air and strength on the ground.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Fulham striker Mitrovic: Serbia overjoyed defeating Portugal

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic says Serbia deserved their shock 2-1 World Cup qualifying win against Portugal. Mitrovic headed home a 90th-minute winner to earn a 2-1 victory for the Serbians in Lisbon, which ensured the visitors topped the group and earned direct progression to next winter's finals in Qatar. That...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victor Adeboyejo
Person
Marco Silva
Person
Neeskens Kebano
SkySports

EFL highlights and round-up: Fulham go top; Sunderland beat Ipswich

Fulham swept back to the top of the Sky Bet Championship after cruising to their seventh straight win with a 4-1 victory over Barnsley at Craven Cottage. Tap here to see highlights from all of the Sky Bet Championship matches... Aleksandar Mitrovic struck the opener and cued up the second...
SOCCER
SkySports

Fulham 4-1 Barnsley: Cottagers thump Tykes to go top of the Championship

Aleksandar Mitrovic's 21st goal of the season set Fulham on course for a 4-1 victory over Barnsley that moved Marco Silva's side to the top of the Championship table. Silva's side eased their way to a seventh successive win with Fabio Carvalho and Neeskens Kebano on target before Harry Wilson wrapped up the win after substitute Victor Adeboyejo pulled one back for the struggling visitors.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fulham#Bournemouth#Barnsley#Cherries
fourfourtwo.com

Wayne Rooney praises Derby players after draw with Championship leaders Fulham

Wayne Rooney insisted Derby will not give up the fight against relegation after the 0-0 draw with Championship leaders Fulham. The Rams had been left on minus three points following a points deduction last week but after following up Sunday’s victory over Bournemouth with the stalemate at Craven Cottage, the bottom club have collected four points in two games.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

PSG players 'believe Zinedine Zidane's arrival as their new manager is imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen on taking over Manchester United in stunning mid-season coaching swap

Paris Saint-Germain's players believe Zinedine Zidane becoming their new manager is 'imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen to take over at Manchester United. Pochettino, the current incumbent at the Parc des Princes, has been identified as a prime candidate at Old Trafford after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was dismissed. And any approach...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sunderland Echo

Kiera Ramshaw claimed her third goal of the season as Sunderland Ladies held to1-1 draw at Watford

The captain’s brave diving header put the Black Cats ahead in the first half, but Leanne Bell’s deflected effort after the break gave the hosts a share of the points. Eve Blakey and Libbi McInnes came into the starting XI for the trip to Hertfordshire, with injured duo Maria Farrugia and Irish Achterhof missing out and Abbey Joice not travelling south due to illness.
SPORTS
The Independent

Sergio Conceicao confident Porto will cope better with Liverpool than in last meeting

Porto coach Sergio Conceicao is confident his side will cope better with Liverpool than they did in a 5-1 defeat back in September.In their meeting in the Estadio do Dragao Jurgen Klopp’s side ran out comfortable winners, Porto’s second successive heavy home defeat to the Reds in three seasons.Porto may find their hosts slightly less of a challenge as they have already qualified for the last 16 with two matches to spare but Conceicao is determined they will put on a better show.He said: “It was some time ago that match. We have corrected our mistakes and we have worked...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Villarreal vs Manchester United: Player ratings as Michael Carrick begins life as manager with win

Manchester United began life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a crucial 2-0 victory over Villarreal as they booked their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League.Cristiano Ronaldo netted his 10th goal of the season in the 78th minute, lobbing goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli after Fred had nicked possession away from Etienne Capoue.And the visitors doubled their lead in the final minute of the 90 as substitute Marcus Rashford crossed for Jadon Sancho to fire home his first United goal.The result sends Michael Carrick’s side through to the last 16 with one game to spare.Here are the player ratings...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy