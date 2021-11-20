ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pelicans' Devonte' Graham: Out again

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Graham (foot) will be sidelined for Saturday's matchup with the Pacers....

www.cbssports.com

chatsports.com

Knicks Trade Rumors: Trade Derrick Rose, Evan Fournier & Derrick Rose For Russell Westbrook?

New York Knicks trade rumors are starting to sizzle in the early going of the 2021-22 NBA season. Knicks highlights are off to a nice start, but do the Knicks need to make an NBA blockbuster trade to truly be in contention for an NBA championship? Today, we’re hitting on the latest Russell Westbrook trade rumors. Should the New York Knicks trade for Russell Westbrook by sending away Derrick Rose, Evan Fournier and Kevin Knox? Chat Sports host Chase Senior breaks down the latest Knicks news and rumors. Russell Westbrook highlights have been maddening for Los Angeles Lakers fans to watch so far this year.
NBA
#Timberwolves#Pacers
TMZ.com

LeBron James Gets Two Courtside Fans Ejected During Overtime Win

LeBron James was ejected on Sunday, but it was his turn to do the booting on Wednesday ... with the Lakers superstar getting two courtside fans removed from the game during an overtime thriller. The moment went down with 2 minutes left in OT against the Indiana Pacers ... right...
NBA
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
firstsportz.com

“That’s how karma hits you”: Watch: Myles Turner elbows LeBron James in Lakers vs Pacers matchup

LeBron James has been one player who might wear his heart on his sleeve but is able to get a hold of his emotions more often than not in the past. Yet he shocked the world when he decided to elbow Isaiah Stewart in his previous appearance on the court. However, things turned around for the 4xNBA Finals MVP as he had to be on the receiving end this time around when Pacers’ Myles Turned elbowed him while the former tried to score off a Westbrook assist.
NBA
numberfire.com

Clippers' Marcus Morris (knee) out again on Thursday

Los Angeles Clippers forward/center Marcus Morris (knee) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Miami Heat. Morris will remain sidelined for Thursday's game against the Heat. His next chance to return will come against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. Serge Ibaka (back) has also been ruled out. Morris...
NBA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Out again Monday

Kleber (oblique) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nuggets, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports. Kleber will miss his seventh straight game due to an oblique injury. The 29-year-old has no timeline for a return with his next chance coming Wednesday against the Suns.
NBA
CBS Sports

Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Puts up game-high 26 points

Ingram accumulated 26 points (9-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 127-102 win over the Wizards. Ingram was 12-for-44 from the field with 13 turnovers over the previous three contests, but he was efficient with his shot Wednesday and didn't turn the ball over. The 26-point effort was only the second time in six games since returning from the hip injury that Ingram has reached the 20-point mark.
NBA
numberfire.com

Jarrett Allen (illness) ruled out again for Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (illness) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game versus the Brooklyn Nets. Allen did not travel with the team to Brooklyn and he will miss a second straight game. The Cavaliers play again on Thursday against the Golden State Warriors, so hopefully Allen will be feeling better for the second leg of the back-to-back. Evan Mobley sprained his elbow on Monday and is out 2-4 weeks, but Kevin Love (conditioning/recovery) is expected back Wednesday.
NBA
grizzlybearblues.com

Report Card: Grizz blown out (again) by Pelicans

There’s really no way to sugarcoat it – a blowout loss on the road to a 1-win Pelicans team is a bad loss. Sure, the Grizzlies were playing in the 2nd night of a back-to-back and yeah, they have played the 2nd hardest schedule in the league so far, but still, there’s no excuse for it.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Rudy Gay: Out again Tuesday

Gay (heel) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the 76ers. Gay was able to go through a full practice Monday, but he's apparently not yet ready for game action. The 35-year-old's next opportunity to make his season debut will come Thursday versus the Raptors.
NBA
CBS Sports

Suns' Deandre Ayton: Out again Sunday

Ayton (lower leg) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rockets, Gerald Bourquet of GoPHNX.com reports. Ayton has now missed five consecutive games due to a lower right leg bruise, and while the Suns are seemingly viewing him as day-to-day, it's far from a given that he'll be ready to go when Phoenix kicks off a four-game Week 5 slate Monday in Minnesota. As for Sunday's game, JaVale McGee is expected to remain the Suns' starting center, while Frank Kaminsky will pick up extra run off the bench as McGee's backup.
NBA

