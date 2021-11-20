Pelicans' Devonte' Graham: Out again

Ayton (lower leg) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rockets, Gerald Bourquet of GoPHNX.com reports. Ayton has now missed five consecutive games due to a lower right leg bruise, and while the Suns are seemingly viewing him as day-to-day, it's far from a given that he'll be ready to go when Phoenix kicks off a four-game Week 5 slate Monday in Minnesota. As for Sunday's game, JaVale McGee is expected to remain the Suns' starting center, while Frank Kaminsky will pick up extra run off the bench as McGee's backup.
