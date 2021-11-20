ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Cyclist killed by pick up truck along SR 200 early Saturday

By Austin L. Miller, Ocala Star-Banner
Ocala Star Banner
Ocala Star Banner
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HFsYC_0d2pOUhO00

A bicycle rider was hit and killed along State Road 200 by a vehicle early Saturday morning.

The driver and sole occupant of the Frontier pickup truck declined an interview request from a Star-Banner reporter as the distraught 23-year-old Ocala man sat in the grass not far from his damaged vehicle.

Officials said the man, who was interviewed by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper not long after the wreck, was coming from a friend's residence when the crash occurred in the 7300 block of SR 200.

Pieces of what used to be a Cannondale bicycle was in the roadway as FHP troopers, the agency investigating the crash, took measurements and waited for officials from the Medical Examiner's Office to show up so they could examine the body.

Parts of the right eastbound lane on SR 200 was blocked with cones by a work crew that allowed troopers to conduct their investigation.

Authorities said the truck was traveling eastbound in the right lane.

The bicycle rider was riding in the bike lane that's next to the right lane, troopers said.

For an unknown reason, FHP officials said the truck drifted from its lane into the bike's lane and hit the bicyclist.

The impact sent the victim onto the grassy shoulder and dragged the bicycle. The cyclist died at the scene, troopers said.

Marion County Fire Rescue spokesman James Lucas said they were assigned the call at 6:10 a.m. and arrived at 6:14 a.m. The cyclist was pronounced dead at 6:19 a.m., Lucas said.

The victim was identified by FHP officials as a 57-year-old man from Citrus Springs. Troopers said the victim lived with a roommate and were told that the man rides the bicycle everywhere because he doesn't have a driver's license. FHP officials said the victim's friends told them that the man did not have any relatives. It's unknown where the man was traveling, officials said.

The pickup driver was not injured, officials said, who added he was cooperative with them in their investigation.

Contact Austin L. Miller at 867-4118, austin.miller@starbanner.com or @almillerosb.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Polyp removed during Biden's colonoscopy was benign, doctor says

A benign polyp was removed during President Biden's colonoscopy last week, the White House doctor noted in a memo, confirming expectations following the procedure. The polyp was a tubular adenoma, which are slow-growing but "thought to be potentially pre-cancerous," Dr. Kevin O'Connor wrote. A similar polyp was removed in 2008. No further medical action is required for now, although the president will need to repeat a colonoscopy in the future.
POTUS
The Hill

Jobless claims plunge to 199K, lowest level since 1969

New weekly claims for jobless aid plunged to the lowest level in more than 50 years last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. In the week ending Nov. 20, there were 199,000 initial applications for unemployment insurance, according to the seasonally adjusted figures, a decline of 71,000 from the previous week. Claims fell to the lowest level since November 1969 and are now well below the pre-pandemic trough of 225,000 applications received the week of March 14, 2020.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Citrus Springs, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Ocala, FL
Accidents
City
Ocala, FL
Marion County, FL
Crime & Safety
Ocala, FL
Crime & Safety
Marion County, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, FL
CBS News

Sweden's 1st female prime minister steps down after just hours in office

Copenhagen, Denmark — Hours after being tapped as Sweden's first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner, the Greens, left the two-party minority government. The government's own budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the opposition that includes the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats.
EUROPE
The Hill

Garland orders DOJ to prioritize violence on airplanes

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday to prioritize prosecuting those who commit violence on airplanes. “Passengers who assault, intimidate or threaten violence against flight crews and flight attendants do more than harm those employees; they prevent the performance of critical duties that help ensure safe air travel,” said Garland. “Similarly, when passengers commit violent acts against other passengers in the close confines of a commercial aircraft, the conduct endangers everyone aboard.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cyclist#Accident#Frontier#Star Banner#Fhp#Marion County Fire Rescue#Austin L
The Associated Press

White House: 92% of fed workers under mandate are vaccinated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for millions of federal workers seems to be working, with no apparent disruption to law enforcement, intelligence-gathering or holiday travel. On Tuesday, one day after the deadline for compliance, 92% of the 3.5 million federal workers covered by Biden’s mandate reported to...
POTUS
Ocala Star Banner

Ocala Star Banner

24
Followers
49
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ocala, FL from Ocala StarBanner.

 http://ocala.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy