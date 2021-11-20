ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Police ID woman whose leg was found by Florida fishermen; death ruled a homicide

By WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff, Nathaniel Rodriguez, Nexstar Media Wire
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qnORi_0d2pOPHl00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) – Police in Tampa, Florida, have released the identity of the person whose remains were found in McKay Bay last week.

Police said the remains belong to Stephanie Crone-Overholts. Her death has been ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner.

Public records show the victim’s most recent known address was in Lutz, Florida.

Father of missing Ohio National Guard soldier pleads for help

Crone-Overholts’ remains were first discovered near the 22nd Street Causeway Bridge in McKay Bay on Nov. 11, when fishermen spotted what appeared to be a human leg floating in the water.

Police later confirmed the body part they found was, indeed, that of a human being.

The following day, more body parts were found by witnesses in the same area .

| See the Most Read Stories from WDTN.com here ➡

“I saw what looked like a lump of dead fish at first, but as it floated closer to me it started to resolve into what looks like the lower half of a human leg,” said fisherman Stuart Welch, who called police after he spotted the limb around 15 feet into the water.

At the time, the only identifying characteristic officers had was a tattoo on Crone-Overholts’ lower right calf. The tattoo showed three hearts, surrounded by ribbons with the names Sean, Greg, and Zach.

Woman dies after Friday night crash

Earlier this week , police made an additional discovery after locating a silver Elantra believed to be connected to the situation, although they have not yet disclosed the relevance of the vehicle to Crone-Overholts’ death.

Tampa police have not yet arrested or identified potential suspects in this case. The investigation is still underway.

| See more Top Stories from WDTN.com here ➡

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Police ask for help in trailer theft

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Centerville Police are asking for your help identifying a truck and suspects after a trailer theft at Bill’s Donuts. The Centerville Police Department said Wednesday it is trying to identify a white box truck and at least two men in a photo captured at Bill’s Donuts on N. Main Street. The […]
CENTERVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
City
Lutz, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WDTN

Kettering Police looking for porch pirates caught on video

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kettering Police Department is asking for your help identifying porch pirates. The department said on Facebook Wednesday that two people were seen on video stealing packages from the front of an apartment complex. If you have any information on the identity of the people, call (937) 296-2555 or message police […]
KETTERING, OH
WDTN

Man charged with 5 homicide counts in deadly parade crash; sixth victim dies

Prosecutors in Wisconsin on Tuesday charged a man with intentional homicide in the deaths of five people who were killed when an SUV was driven into a Christmas parade that also left 62 people injured, including many children. Prosecutors say a sixth person, a child, has died and more charges are pending. Darrell Brooks Jr. was charged with five […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDTN

Father and son make it out of Miami County house fire

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews battled a house fire early Thursday morning in Miami County. The fire started at 4:20 a.m. on the 10000 block of Klinger Road. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office says the fire started on the first floor of the home and spread upstairs. A father and son were able to […]
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Bay Area#Police#Ohio National Guard#Weather#Tattoos#Wfla#Elantra#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDTN

Dayton home collapses amid blaze

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A vacant home in Dayton was completely destroyed after being engulfed by fire. The fire happened just after 11 pm Tuesday in the 1600 block of Tuttle Avenue. Firefighters received several reports of fire and explosions. When the fire crews arrived they found the home was fully engulfed in flames and […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
703K+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy