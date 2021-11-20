ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

OSU’s Master Teague available to play vs. Michigan State

By Justin Holbrock
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QyZkZ_0d2pOMso00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Nearly all of Ohio State’s expected starters are listed as available to play against Michigan State on Saturday, according to a release from the school.

Kickoff returner freshman Emeka Egbuka will not play.

Running back Master Teague is cleared to play, but OSU does lose some depth at two key defensive positions. Cornerback Sevyn Banks is listed as a game time decision, while linebacker Palaie Gaoteote will not play.

Game-time decision

  • Banks, Sevyn

Unavailable

  • Babb, Kamryn
  • Crowley, Marcus
  • Dunn, Jantzen
  • Egbuka, Emeka
  • Friday, Tyler
  • Gaoteote, Palaie
  • Henry-Young, Darrion
  • Hooker, Marcus
  • Johnson, Jakailin
  • Johnson, Jaylen
  • McKenzie, Jaden
  • Melton, Mitchell
  • Miller, Harry
  • Potter, Noah
  • Proctor, Josh
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Wright State holds ‘Raidersgiving’ for 10th year

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A local university is giving its students something for which to be thankful. Wednesday, November 24, 2021 marked the 10th Annual Raidersgiving at Wright State University. Although Raidersgiving looked different than years past, the goal remained the same. “To give thanks for both our family, the family we inherit and the […]
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Columbus Township, MI
State
Ohio State
Local
Michigan College Sports
WDTN

WSU opens Naples Invitational with loss to GW

The Wright State men's basketball team staged a second half comeback attempt, but it came up just short on Monday afternoon as the Raiders fell to George Washington 74-63 in the first of three games at the Naples Invitational.
NAPLES, FL
WDTN

WDTN

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
703K+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy