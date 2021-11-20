OSU’s Master Teague available to play vs. Michigan State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Nearly all of Ohio State’s expected starters are listed as available to play against Michigan State on Saturday, according to a release from the school.
Kickoff returner freshman Emeka Egbuka will not play.
Running back Master Teague is cleared to play, but OSU does lose some depth at two key defensive positions. Cornerback Sevyn Banks is listed as a game time decision, while linebacker Palaie Gaoteote will not play.
Game-time decision
- Banks, Sevyn
Unavailable
- Babb, Kamryn
- Crowley, Marcus
- Dunn, Jantzen
- Egbuka, Emeka
- Friday, Tyler
- Gaoteote, Palaie
- Henry-Young, Darrion
- Hooker, Marcus
- Johnson, Jakailin
- Johnson, Jaylen
- McKenzie, Jaden
- Melton, Mitchell
- Miller, Harry
- Potter, Noah
- Proctor, Josh
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 0