OSU’s Master Teague available to play vs. Michigan State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Nearly all of Ohio State’s expected starters are listed as available to play against Michigan State on Saturday, according to a release from the school.

Kickoff returner freshman Emeka Egbuka will not play.

Running back Master Teague is cleared to play, but OSU does lose some depth at two key defensive positions. Cornerback Sevyn Banks is listed as a game time decision, while linebacker Palaie Gaoteote will not play.

Game-time decision

Banks, Sevyn

Unavailable

Babb, Kamryn

Crowley, Marcus

Dunn, Jantzen

Egbuka, Emeka

Friday, Tyler

Gaoteote, Palaie

Henry-Young, Darrion

Hooker, Marcus

Johnson, Jakailin

Johnson, Jaylen

McKenzie, Jaden

Melton, Mitchell

Miller, Harry

Potter, Noah

Proctor, Josh

