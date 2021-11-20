ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Joaquin County, CA

Merced's last-minute touchdown brings Kimball's season to heartbreaking end

By Kevin Niendorf
The Stockton Record
The Stockton Record
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iVOSp_0d2pOFhj00

TRACY — With a last-second touchdown, and Merced’s successful gamble to convert on a two-point play, Kimball’s magical season came to a stunning end Friday night in the semifinals of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoffs at Don Nicholson Stadium.

Merced won 51-50 just minutes after Kimball claimed a 50-43 advantage with 1 minute, 35 seconds remaining in the game. However, Merced drove 57 yards on seven plays capped by a quarterback keeper at the Kimball 1-yard line with no time left in regulation.

San Joaquin County high school football:Semifinal kickoff times, scores and more

That pulled the Bears to within one point, 50-49, and Merced coach Rob Scheidt decided to end the game one way or the other.

Scheidt elected to run his tried-and-true lateral pass toward the sideline and senior lineman Jaylen Thao-Booth caught the pass at the 5-yard line. He shed one tackle and rumbled into the endzone. A penalty flag initially indicated Merced had an illegal lineman downfield, but it was waved off after officials realized the play was a run, not a pass.

The No. 4-seeded Bears (9-3) immediately celebrated, leaving the top-seeded Jaguars (10-2) with the sinking feeling their season was over.

“This is going to weigh on us for a while,” Kimball quarterback Nicholas Coronado said. “I have no words right now. This is not the outcome we wanted, and I just want to be with my guys after this tough loss and losing by one.”

Kimball coach LaTef Grim thought the Bears would send in its kicker and push the game into overtime.

“I thought they’d go for one, but that’s how you do it right there,” Grim said. “I think they knew if we’d gone into overtime, we would’ve figured things out. That’s football, right? We’ve been on the other side of those plays all year, so I guess this is how all those other teams felt.”

The loss overshadowed the terrific play of Coronado and senior wideout Mason Rivera, who caught touchdown passes of 28 and 8 yards for a quick 14-0 lead. Just before halftime, his punt return of 60 yards gave Kimball a 34-20 lead. Earlier, junior Travis Marieiro returned a kickoff 74 yards.

When Merced opened the second half with a touchdown and blocked punt for a safety, pulling to within 34-29, Kimball’s Sebastian Tate recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff. Three plays later, Tate scored on a 32-yard run.

Merced scored the next two touchdowns for its first lead, 43-42, with 8:25 remaining in the game. Kimball’s apparent game-winning drive ended on a 13-yard pass from Coronado to Dylan Anderson. However, the Bears had just enough time to produce their game-winning drive.

“It was a heck of a season,” Grim said. “Now it’s all about how to build in the off-season.”

Coronado threw for 175 and three touchdowns, giving him a career 101 touchdown passes over three seasons. Rivera caught 10 passes for 114 yards.

“I don’t really care how I did, or my stats, I just wanted to win,” Rivera said. “It’s heartbreaking. It was good play-calling (by Merced) on the last play, and I have nothing but respect, but we just didn’t come out with a win.”

Merced recorded 572 yards of total offense, including 281 through the air, while Kimball tallied 323 total yards, 148 on the ground.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Polyp removed during Biden's colonoscopy was benign, doctor says

A benign polyp was removed during President Biden's colonoscopy last week, the White House doctor noted in a memo, confirming expectations following the procedure. The polyp was a tubular adenoma, which are slow-growing but "thought to be potentially pre-cancerous," Dr. Kevin O'Connor wrote. A similar polyp was removed in 2008. No further medical action is required for now, although the president will need to repeat a colonoscopy in the future.
POTUS
The Hill

Jobless claims plunge to 199K, lowest level since 1969

New weekly claims for jobless aid plunged to the lowest level in more than 50 years last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. In the week ending Nov. 20, there were 199,000 initial applications for unemployment insurance, according to the seasonally adjusted figures, a decline of 71,000 from the previous week. Claims fell to the lowest level since November 1969 and are now well below the pre-pandemic trough of 225,000 applications received the week of March 14, 2020.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Merced, CA
Education
San Joaquin County, CA
Football
San Joaquin County, CA
Education
Local
California Education
County
San Joaquin County, CA
Local
California Football
Merced, CA
Sports
City
Merced, CA
City
Tracy, CA
San Joaquin County, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
CBS News

Sweden's 1st female prime minister steps down after just hours in office

Copenhagen, Denmark — Hours after being tapped as Sweden's first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner, the Greens, left the two-party minority government. The government's own budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the opposition that includes the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats.
EUROPE
The Hill

Garland orders DOJ to prioritize violence on airplanes

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday to prioritize prosecuting those who commit violence on airplanes. “Passengers who assault, intimidate or threaten violence against flight crews and flight attendants do more than harm those employees; they prevent the performance of critical duties that help ensure safe air travel,” said Garland. “Similarly, when passengers commit violent acts against other passengers in the close confines of a commercial aircraft, the conduct endangers everyone aboard.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#American Football
The Associated Press

White House: 92% of fed workers under mandate are vaccinated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for millions of federal workers seems to be working, with no apparent disruption to law enforcement, intelligence-gathering or holiday travel. On Tuesday, one day after the deadline for compliance, 92% of the 3.5 million federal workers covered by Biden’s mandate reported to...
POTUS
The Stockton Record

The Stockton Record

134
Followers
28
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Stockton, CA from Stockton Record.

 http://recordnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy