Merced's last-minute touchdown brings Kimball's season to heartbreaking end

TRACY — With a last-second touchdown, and Merced’s successful gamble to convert on a two-point play, Kimball’s magical season came to a stunning end Friday night in the semifinals of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoffs at Don Nicholson Stadium.

Merced won 51-50 just minutes after Kimball claimed a 50-43 advantage with 1 minute, 35 seconds remaining in the game. However, Merced drove 57 yards on seven plays capped by a quarterback keeper at the Kimball 1-yard line with no time left in regulation.

That pulled the Bears to within one point, 50-49, and Merced coach Rob Scheidt decided to end the game one way or the other.

Scheidt elected to run his tried-and-true lateral pass toward the sideline and senior lineman Jaylen Thao-Booth caught the pass at the 5-yard line. He shed one tackle and rumbled into the endzone. A penalty flag initially indicated Merced had an illegal lineman downfield, but it was waved off after officials realized the play was a run, not a pass.

The No. 4-seeded Bears (9-3) immediately celebrated, leaving the top-seeded Jaguars (10-2) with the sinking feeling their season was over.

“This is going to weigh on us for a while,” Kimball quarterback Nicholas Coronado said. “I have no words right now. This is not the outcome we wanted, and I just want to be with my guys after this tough loss and losing by one.”

Kimball coach LaTef Grim thought the Bears would send in its kicker and push the game into overtime.

“I thought they’d go for one, but that’s how you do it right there,” Grim said. “I think they knew if we’d gone into overtime, we would’ve figured things out. That’s football, right? We’ve been on the other side of those plays all year, so I guess this is how all those other teams felt.”

The loss overshadowed the terrific play of Coronado and senior wideout Mason Rivera, who caught touchdown passes of 28 and 8 yards for a quick 14-0 lead. Just before halftime, his punt return of 60 yards gave Kimball a 34-20 lead. Earlier, junior Travis Marieiro returned a kickoff 74 yards.

When Merced opened the second half with a touchdown and blocked punt for a safety, pulling to within 34-29, Kimball’s Sebastian Tate recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff. Three plays later, Tate scored on a 32-yard run.

Merced scored the next two touchdowns for its first lead, 43-42, with 8:25 remaining in the game. Kimball’s apparent game-winning drive ended on a 13-yard pass from Coronado to Dylan Anderson. However, the Bears had just enough time to produce their game-winning drive.

“It was a heck of a season,” Grim said. “Now it’s all about how to build in the off-season.”

Coronado threw for 175 and three touchdowns, giving him a career 101 touchdown passes over three seasons. Rivera caught 10 passes for 114 yards.

“I don’t really care how I did, or my stats, I just wanted to win,” Rivera said. “It’s heartbreaking. It was good play-calling (by Merced) on the last play, and I have nothing but respect, but we just didn’t come out with a win.”

Merced recorded 572 yards of total offense, including 281 through the air, while Kimball tallied 323 total yards, 148 on the ground.