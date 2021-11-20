ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

LSP: 8 killed in overnight crashes that involve suspected drunk drivers

By KATC NEWS
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VtpO5_0d2pNtXE00

Eight people have died overnight in three separate vehicular incidents involving impaired drivers in Terrebonne, Lafourche, and Tangipahoa Parishes, according to Louisiana State Police's press release.

Police were notified of a two-vehicle crash after 8 P.M. Friday night on Louisiana Hwy 182, near Houma. They say the crash claimed the life of Charles Triggs, Jr., 42 of Raceland, Ariana Lachico, 25 of Houma, Corey Porter, 23 of Raceland, and Danon Fulwiley, 21 of Raceland.

The preliminary investigation revealed Triggs was eastbound on LA Hwy 182 in a 2014 Honda Accord when he allegedly attempted to pass another vehicle at a high rate of speed in a no passing zone.

After allegedly crossing the center-line, Triggs struck a 2018 Honda Accord driven by Lachico head-on.

Police stated in their press release that Lachico and Fulwiley suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Triggs and Porter were transported with severe injuries and both later died at the hospital.

Triggs and Lachico were properly restrained at the time of the crash.

Fulwiley and Porter, the passengers in the 2014 Honda Accord driven by Triggs, were unrestrained.

Impairment and reckless operation on the part of Triggs are suspected factors in this crash, police say.

A toxicology sample was collected from both drivers and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

In neighboring Lafourche Parish, police say it was shortly after midnight Saturday morning when a two-vehicle crash occurred on LA Hwy 20 in the community of Chackbay.

The preliminary investigation revealed Joey Clement, 39 of Thibodaux, was northbound on Louisiana Highway 20 in a 2019 Ford F-150 when the Ford allegedly crossed the center-line and struck a SUV head-on.

After the crash, both vehicles became engulfed in flames.

All three occupants in the SUV suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene. The victims are: the driver of the suv, Lily Dufrene,19 of Luling; Hali Coss, 18 of Luling; and Michaila Bowling of Luling.

Clement, who was unrestrained, experienced minor injuries, police say.

Clement displayed signs of impairment and was arrested for DWI fourth offense with additional charges pending.

Toxicology samples were collected from both drivers and submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

In Tangipahoa Parish, an unrestrained driver was killed in Roseland shortly after 6:30 A.M. on Saturday morning.

Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L say they began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash, on LA Hwy 10, claimed the life of 38-year-old Frederick Varnado of Kentwood, La.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Varnado was eastbound on LA Hwy 10 in a 2000 Toyota 4Runner.

For reasons still under investigation, police say the Toyota allegedly exited the roadway to the right, and fter leaving the roadway, the Toyota traveled through the eastbound ditch before impacting a tree.

Varnado was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries on scene.

Police say impairment is suspected and a toxicology sample was obtained from Varnado for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

Police conclude from the south central Louisiana press release: "In one night in South Central Louisiana, seven people lost their lives and the lives of their families have changed forever due to impaired driving. Over and over again, troopers see the tragic consequences of preventable motor vehicle crashes. Nearly half of the fatal crashes in Louisiana are caused by impaired drivers."

The Louisiana State Police urges motorists to have a plan in place that includes a designated driver or an alternate ride home when consuming alcohol. Please choose to not drive impaired or ride with an impaired driver.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

Related
KATC News

Wanted man stopped by VPSO flees, takes his life

A routine traffic stop escalated and ended with a suspect dying of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, deputies say. A Vermilion Parish deputy pulled over a motorcycle Tuesday morning, because the driver wasn't wearing a helmet. The stop happened on La. 700 near the intersection with Shelly Road, northeast of Kaplan.
VERMILION PARISH, LA
KATC News

Carencro man dies following crash on I-10

A Carencro man has died from injuries he sustained in a crash last week on I-10. According to State Police, the single-vehicle crash occurred near mile marker 113, between Breaux Bridge and Henderson, around midnight on Thursday, November 18. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 58-year-old Whitney Brown.
CARENCRO, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Accidents
City
Raceland, LA
City
Luling, LA
City
Thibodaux, LA
City
Kentwood, LA
City
Houma, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Roseland, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drunk Drivers#Accident#Lafourche#Louisiana State Police#Honda#Suv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
KATC News

Two injured in U.S. 90 crash

Parts of US 90 were closed today after a major crash in Broussard. Broussard Police were called to the intersection of US 90 and Ambassador Caffery Parkway at about 7:11 a.m. They found a pick-up truck which had rear-ended an 18-wheeler. The driver of the pick-up had to be extricated and had multiple injuries. Both that driver and the driver of the 18-wheeler were transported to a local hospital where police say they are listed in stable condition.
BROUSSARD, LA
KATC News

Agents cite New Iberia man for alleged mourning dove hunting violations

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents have cited a New Iberia man for alleged federal migratory game bird violations. Brayden Krepper, 21, was cited on Nov. 20 in St. Mary Parish for taking over the limit of mourning doves, failing to maintain field possession, and failing to possess the required Harvest Information Program (HIP) certification.
NEW IBERIA, LA
KATC News

KATC News

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy