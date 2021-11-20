LSP: 8 killed in overnight crashes that involve suspected drunk drivers

Eight people have died overnight in three separate vehicular incidents involving impaired drivers in Terrebonne, Lafourche, and Tangipahoa Parishes, according to Louisiana State Police's press release.

Police were notified of a two-vehicle crash after 8 P.M. Friday night on Louisiana Hwy 182, near Houma. They say the crash claimed the life of Charles Triggs, Jr., 42 of Raceland, Ariana Lachico, 25 of Houma, Corey Porter, 23 of Raceland, and Danon Fulwiley, 21 of Raceland.

The preliminary investigation revealed Triggs was eastbound on LA Hwy 182 in a 2014 Honda Accord when he allegedly attempted to pass another vehicle at a high rate of speed in a no passing zone.

After allegedly crossing the center-line, Triggs struck a 2018 Honda Accord driven by Lachico head-on.

Police stated in their press release that Lachico and Fulwiley suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Triggs and Porter were transported with severe injuries and both later died at the hospital.

Triggs and Lachico were properly restrained at the time of the crash.

Fulwiley and Porter, the passengers in the 2014 Honda Accord driven by Triggs, were unrestrained.

Impairment and reckless operation on the part of Triggs are suspected factors in this crash, police say.

A toxicology sample was collected from both drivers and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

In neighboring Lafourche Parish, police say it was shortly after midnight Saturday morning when a two-vehicle crash occurred on LA Hwy 20 in the community of Chackbay.

The preliminary investigation revealed Joey Clement, 39 of Thibodaux, was northbound on Louisiana Highway 20 in a 2019 Ford F-150 when the Ford allegedly crossed the center-line and struck a SUV head-on.

After the crash, both vehicles became engulfed in flames.

All three occupants in the SUV suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene. The victims are: the driver of the suv, Lily Dufrene,19 of Luling; Hali Coss, 18 of Luling; and Michaila Bowling of Luling.

Clement, who was unrestrained, experienced minor injuries, police say.

Clement displayed signs of impairment and was arrested for DWI fourth offense with additional charges pending.

Toxicology samples were collected from both drivers and submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

In Tangipahoa Parish, an unrestrained driver was killed in Roseland shortly after 6:30 A.M. on Saturday morning.

Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L say they began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash, on LA Hwy 10, claimed the life of 38-year-old Frederick Varnado of Kentwood, La.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Varnado was eastbound on LA Hwy 10 in a 2000 Toyota 4Runner.

For reasons still under investigation, police say the Toyota allegedly exited the roadway to the right, and fter leaving the roadway, the Toyota traveled through the eastbound ditch before impacting a tree.

Varnado was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries on scene.

Police say impairment is suspected and a toxicology sample was obtained from Varnado for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

Police conclude from the south central Louisiana press release: "In one night in South Central Louisiana, seven people lost their lives and the lives of their families have changed forever due to impaired driving. Over and over again, troopers see the tragic consequences of preventable motor vehicle crashes. Nearly half of the fatal crashes in Louisiana are caused by impaired drivers."

The Louisiana State Police urges motorists to have a plan in place that includes a designated driver or an alternate ride home when consuming alcohol. Please choose to not drive impaired or ride with an impaired driver.

