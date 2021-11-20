Thanksgiving tradition: Perennial contender Escalon headed to title game after win over Ripon

ESCALON — The Cougars have a goal every year to be playing football on Thanksgiving.

Their wish just came true.

Although Ripon took an early field goal lead against Escalon, the Cougars defense surrendered a single field goal the rest of the way as they methodically wore down Ripon for a 34-10 semi-final victory in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V playoffs Friday evening where it was standing room only at Engel Field.

The perennial section contending Cougars earned yet another berth in the title tilt and the only team standing in their way for the crown is TVL rival Hilmar, a 41-8 winner over Casa Robles in the other semifinal, who they will battle in the final at 6 p.m. Nov 27 St. Mary’s High School.

At stake is more than the coveted blue championship pennant as the squads will seek a better path to a state bowl game with a victory.

Early on in Friday's semifinal matchup Ripon flexed its muscles giving up just one first down to force a Cougars punt that set up its own 15-play, 79-yard drive that culminated with a 22-yard field goal by sophomore Jesus Ochoa to give the visitors a 3-0 lead with just 1:11 left in the first quarter.

“They came out firing on all cylinders and I think nerves got to us a little early on,” Escalon coach Andrew Beam said. “We were able to answer their scores which gave our guys confidence that we could play them and wear them down.”

Escalon (11-1) quickly responded with a seven-play, 65-yard drive capped by sophomore quarterback Donavan Rozevink’s 20-yard touchdown pass to junior Logan Anderson.

But Ripon (8-5) senior Jack Manning reeled off a 79-yard punt return to give his team a 10-7 advantage midway through the second quarter.

Escalon junior fullback Ryker Peters, who had 22 carries for 147 yards, bullied his way to a 44-yard touchdown run and senior teammate Alfonzo Gonzalez salvaged a late drive with a 30-yard field goal to give the Cougars a 17-10 halftime lead.

Whatever Beam said to his defense at the break worked wonders as they stifled Ripon, who had all four second half possessions cut short by the stingy Cougars who forced two turnovers on downs and two interceptions.

Escalon booted the second half kickoff to the visitors, but Escalon senior Tyler Medina took it back five plays later by intercepting Ripon senior quarterback Adam Barrera near midfield.

The Cougars drove deep into Ripon territory to came away with a crucial 38-yard field goal by Gonzalez for a 20-10 lead.

“I think that interception might have been the game-changer,” Beam said. “It was only a seven-point game and we got the ball at midfield and scored a field goal to make it a two-score game. That field goal was huge because I thought we made a mistake by not scoring (a touchdown) at the end of the first half. We’ve been telling (Gonzalez) all year that every point counts, especially in the playoffs.”

Escalon pulled away in the fourth quarter as Peters added a four-yard touchdown run and Rozevink connected with junior receiver Owen Nash on a 56-yard touchdown pass for the final margin.

“We have the mindset that we’re going to be playing November football every year,” said Beam, who’s Cougars have won nine titles for the school in 16 championship games and will be vying for their 10th banner. “We’re going to be playing football on Thanksgiving. That just speaks to the tradition of Escalon High School and the previous coaches and players have set. We know that every year we’re not rebuilding — it’s a reload mentality.”

This article originally appeared on The Record: Thanksgiving tradition: Perennial contender Escalon headed to title game after win over Ripon