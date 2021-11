MANNING, S.C. — The Clarendon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing child who hasn't been seen since Friday. According to sheriff's office investigators, Ma'Rionna Calvin was last seen around 4:30 p.m. that day on Jeff Drive in Manning, South Carolina. The Sheriff's Office said Calvin was seen getting into a burgundy sedan with several people.

MANNING, SC ・ 4 DAYS AGO