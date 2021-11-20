ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police investigating sexual assault on Dallas walking trail

By Anthony Wood
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

An investigation is underway after a woman was found to have been sexually assaulted on a walking trail in Dallas on Friday night.

After responding to a disturbance call at around 11:30 p.m. police were informed that the woman, whose name has not been released, was sexually assaulted by an unidentified man who had approached her while walking the trail in the 9100 block of Haverwood Lane.

Police say the woman was taken to a local hospital and her condition is currently unknown, but not life-threatening.

If you have any information regarding this case please contact the Dallas Police Department. The case number in question is 210277-2021.

