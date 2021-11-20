ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Ask The Expert: What's next for the Billy Chemirmir case?

By David Rancken, Kristin Diaz
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x33Xr_0d2pMmZA00

On Friday a North Texas judge declared a mistrial in the Dallas murder trial of Billy Chemirmir. This came after the jury was deadlocked 11 to 1. Chemirmir is charged with killing 18 older women, but this case was focused on the death of an 81-year-old woman.

So what happens now?

On Ask the Expert, UNT-Dallas Law Professor Brian Owsley joined the KRLD Afternoon News to discuss the legal process moving forward.

Every day we ask the experts what you want to know. If you have any questions or topic suggestions, email us at Questions@KRLD.com and hear the answers every day at 4:40 p.m.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy