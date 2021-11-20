Ask The Expert: What's next for the Billy Chemirmir case?

On Friday a North Texas judge declared a mistrial in the Dallas murder trial of Billy Chemirmir. This came after the jury was deadlocked 11 to 1. Chemirmir is charged with killing 18 older women, but this case was focused on the death of an 81-year-old woman.

So what happens now?

On Ask the Expert, UNT-Dallas Law Professor Brian Owsley joined the KRLD Afternoon News to discuss the legal process moving forward.

Every day we ask the experts what you want to know. If you have any questions or topic suggestions, email us at Questions@KRLD.com and hear the answers every day at 4:40 p.m.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter