ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

FBI investigates attempted breach of local election network in Ohio

By Lauren Aratani
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S38Bb_0d2pMlgR00
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2020, file photo Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose interacts with staff members as they follow the election from Ohio's election command center in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File) Photograph: Jay LaPrete/AP

The FBI is investigating an attempted breach of a local election network in the state of Ohio that occurred last spring.

A private laptop was plugged into the election network in the office of John Hamercheck, the chairman of the Lake county board of commissioners, on 4 May – the day of Ohio’s spring primary election – according to the Washington Post .

State and county officials say that no private information or sensitive data was taken in the breach.

The news comes at a time when Republicans across the country are claiming – almost always without evidence – that America’s electoral system is fraudulent. Many such figures are also seeking to win election to offices to roles that oversee voting.

Routine network traffic that was captured during the Ohio breach was circulated at an event organized by Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow. Over the last year, Lindell has actively promoted the baseless conspiracy theory that the 2020 election was rigged against Donald Trump.

Lindell is a close ally and friend of Trump, even interviewing him recently in a video where the two men promoted the false idea that Biden’s election win was somehow part of a fraud.

At the Ohio event in August, copies of the software from voting equipment in Colorado and Michigan were distributed to attendees, alerting officials of the breaches.

The breach in Ohio is a part of a series of attacks on voting systems that have taken place across the country as vigilante hackers embrace the conspiracy theory despite there being no evidence of election fraud during the 2020 election.

A similar breach took place in Mesa county, Colorado, in late May. Local election officials have since been accused of allowing outsiders into the county election offices to copy the hard drives of election equipment. Earlier this week, the FBI raided the home of Tina Peters, the county clerk, after she was accused of facilitating the breach.

Officials in the Ohio secretary of state’s office say they believe a government employee likely assisted with the breach.

“It’s concerning that somebody would – especially somebody in a government office, somebody who is an elected official, or somebody who’s part of county government – would … try to engage in some sort of vigilante investigation,” Frank LaRose, Ohio secretary of state, told the Washington Post.

According to the Post, county officials in both Ohio and Colorado discussed election fraud claims with Douglass Frank, a close associate of Lindell who has propagated claims of election fraud, before the breaches occurred.

Frank has told the Post that he has been traveling around the country and has met with about 100 election administrators in attempts to convince them election fraud took place.

Hamercheck, whose office was the site of the breach in Ohio, told the Post that he is “aware of no criminal activity”.

“I have absolute confidence in our board of elections and our IT people,” he said.

Public records obtained by the Post show that Hamercheck used his security badge to access the fifth floor offices, where the breaches occurred, multiple times during the six-hour period when the private laptop was connecting to the election network.

Comments / 8

Louis Kosa
4d ago

Hillary Clinton, The Russians the Russians the Russians. Sure the FBI helped try to rig the elections against Trump joining forces with Hillary and the DNC.

Reply(1)
6
Cora Ida Dora
4d ago

Democrats got what they wanted…Liars and cheaters usually loose in the long run!

Reply
5
Related
The Guardian

Scientists warn of new Covid variant with high number of mutations

Scientists have said a new Covid variant that carries an “extremely high number” of mutations may drive further waves of disease by evading the body’s defences. Only 10 cases in three countries have been confirmed by genomic sequencing, but the variant has sparked serious concern among some researchers because a number of the mutations may help the virus evade immunity.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
State
Washington State
Government Technology

Lake County, Ohio, Confirms Hacking Attempt During Election

(TNS) — Lake County auditor Christopher Galloway’s phone began going wild in August, when screen shots of information taken from Lake County’s computer system ended up on display at a cyber symposium that My Pillow founder Mike Lindell said would demonstrate election fraud. “We were shocked that sleepy little Lake...
OHIO STATE
WKBN

Ohio election security tested after attempted hack

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An attempt at hacking into one of Ohio’s 88 boards of elections failed. Mahoning County Elections Board Director Tom McCabe said it’s because of the security measures put in place by the Secretary of State. Last week, we learned a worker in Lake County plugged their own personal computer into the […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Peters
Person
Frank Larose
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Lindell
TheDailyBeast

Feds Probe Lindell Associate’s Link to Ohio Election-Data Breach

The feds are investigating the attempted breach of an election network that occurred inside the office of a Lake County, Ohio, official who had contact with an associate of right-wing MyPillow tycoon Mike Lindell, The Washington Post reports. Data from the incursion by a private laptop was then presented at a symposium on supposed election fraud hosted by Lindell—although authorities say it was not sensitive information. The Ohio official, John Hamercheck, swiped his credentials to get onto the fifth floor of the government building multiple times during a “roughly six-hour period when, according to the leaked data, the laptop was intermittently connected to the county network,” the Post wrote. The Lindell associate, election conspiracist Douglas Frank, has been on a crusade to recruit local officials to join his fruitless effort to prove the 2020 election was rigged.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Local Election#Election Fraud#State#Ap Photo#The Washington Post#Republicans
Daily Nebraskan

OPINION: Local elections are essential to democracy

Did you hear? Last Tuesday was Election Day. If you’re not a regular national news consumer, you probably missed it. Odd-year elections are much quieter than presidential or even midterm elections. In fact, there wasn’t any voting in Nebraska on Nov. 2. Last week, state elections took place in New Jersey, Virginia and Pennsylvania, as well as a couple special elections for U.S. House seats in Ohio and Florida. There were also smaller elections happening across the country.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
Business Insider

Maryland's GOP Gov. mocked Trump for endorsing a rival to succeed him. 'I'd prefer endorsements from people who didn't lose Maryland by 33 points'

Gov. Larry Hogan mocked Trump for endorsing a primary challenger to his preferred successor. He said he would rather "endorsements from people who didn't lose Maryland by 33 points." The jab — a reference to Trump's poor 2020 performance in Maryland — escalates a long-running feud. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan...
MARYLAND STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

61K+
Followers
34K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy