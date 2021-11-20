ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don’t feel like cooking this Thanksgiving? These restaurants are offering complete pre-cooked feasts to-go

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – This year, be thankful that someone else is offering to cook.

If the thought of preparing an entire Thanksgiving feast is too much to stomach, fear not: Plenty of national restaurant chains and retailers are selling heat-and-serve options that barely require any prep work — aside from picking up the phone or placing an online order.

Feeling less-than-motivated to dish up your own dinner? Try one of the following options and free yourself up to focus on friends, family, football, or anything else that has nothing to do with cooking.

Bob Evans

The “Farmhouse Feasts” at Bob Evans include turkey, ham or both, along with sides and desserts. The largest serves up to 10 people, but meals for smaller, more intimate gatherings are also available. Customers can also choose to pick up their orders or arrange for delivery.

Boston Market

Boston Market has complete meals for up to 12 people, with options for not only turkey, but prime rib and spiral ham. Sides and desserts are included with most meals, but customers can order extras à la carte. Select meals are available for delivery, too, for customers who order by Oct. 23.

Bravo! Italian Kitchen and Brio Italian Grill

Bravo! Italian Kitchen and its sister restaurant Brio Italian Grill are offering “Thanksgiving to go” bundles for between three and six people. Larger families can opt for the restaurants’ “half-pan” or “full pan” catering options, which feed between 10 and 20. Orders must be placed by Nov. 23 at 8 a.m.

Bucca di Beppo

Both small and large Thanksgiving feasts are available for pre-order at Bucca di Beppo. Customers can also pick between the “heat & eat” option, which requires reheating, or the hot, “ready to serve” option. Orders must be placed by 8 a.m. EST on Nov. 23.

The Capital Grille

If you can handle preparing the turkey, The Capital Grille’s locations will provide the sides — and just the sides — in a convenient “Thanksgiving at Home” bundle. Customers can pre-order for pickup on the 24 th or 25 th .

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel’s holiday offerings include turkey dinners for families small and semi-large, with traditional feasts (a main, sides, desserts) that serve up to 10 people. Additional family-style sides can be purchased as add-ons, just in case the crowd is feeling extra hungry.

Golden Corral

Buffet chain Golden Corral is offering to-go holiday dinners featuring turkey, ham or fried chicken. Orders must be placed 72 hours prior to pickup, but “last-minute” orders may be accommodated at each individual restaurant’s discretion.

The Honey Baked Ham Company

When your company specializes in hams, it’s a safe bet they’re offering holiday meals. Fans of The Honey Baked Ham Company can currently order meals — with ham or turkey — for pick-up in store, or shipped straight to their doors.

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Maggiano’s is cooking up take-home Thanksgiving meals for families or four or five, complete with a starter (Caesar salad), main course (with turkey and ham, as well as sides) and pumpkin cheesecake for dessert. Customers can pre-order the cold meal bundle, available for pickup on Tuesday and Wednesday, or the hot, ready-to-serve bundle, available on Thanksgiving Day.

Popeyes

Popeyes is taking on turkey for Thanksgiving with the return of its precooked — but frozen — Cajun-style turkeys (sides and desserts not included). The take-home turkeys are only available at participating locations, and customers are encouraged to call or visit their local restaurants to inquire about availability.

Whole Foods

Whole Foods has complete Thanksgiving meals and à la carte entrees available for pre-order ahead of Thanksgiving, including a feast for 12 featuring turkey, ham, sides and dessert. Orders must be placed by Nov. 23, while supplies last.

