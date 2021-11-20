Bombers’ Notebook: Zelda (Skyward Sword)

One of the multitudinous reasons I thoroughly adore the Zelda series is that, despite all the thematic threads that draw the stories together into one cohesive saga, each game possesses its own distinct personality that allows it to stand out from the others. A Link to the Past is a brutally harrowing trek through a kingdom overwhelmed by death, decay, and deformation, The Wind Waker is a charming and whimsical quest with a healthy balance of goofy humor and melancholic contemplation, and Breath of the Wild is a wondrously lush world of meditative beauty built on a foundation of unfathomable grief. But if I had to pick the game that I believe embodies pure, unadulterated delight, it would be Skyward Sword. Everything about it, from the mesmerizingly colorful world to the phenomenally diverse soundtrack, just screams joy. Even the stressful encounters with Ghirahim and the Imprisoned don’t upset me quite as much as other antagonistic clashes in the series; all it takes is a few minutes of relaxing in Lake Floria or drinking soup at Pumpkin Landing to wipe the pain from my memory. Without a doubt, this is the Zelda game I flock to when I want to feel happy.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO