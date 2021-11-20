ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

Deputies Arrest Man Suspected Of Multiple Crimes In West Hollywood

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bspVR_0d2pMh9X00

WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – A man suspected of conducting a late-night crime spree in West Hollywood was in custody Saturday.

The man, armed with a baseball bat and a box cutter, allegedly committed at least three crimes near La Cienega and Crescent Heights boulevards on Thursday beginning with threatening a victim at a restaurant in the 8600 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, according to Sgt. Joana Warren of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s West Hollywood Station.

When the victim tried to call 911, the suspect allegedly snatched the phone and ran away.

Deputies received a call at approximately 9:17 p.m. Thursday about a man matching the description of the earlier suspect attempting to break into vehicles parked at a hotel parking lot in the 8400 block of Santa Monica Boulevard. After the hotel manager confronted him, the suspect threatened the manager and ran away before the deputies arrived, Warren said.

Later Thursday, a man matching the same description as the suspect in the previous two crimes approached a victim in the 8200 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, near Crescent Heights Boulevard, at 9:56 p.m. and demanded money, Warren said. The victim screamed for help and the man fled on a scooter.

Warren said the suspect was caught after deputies in a patrol car spotted a man who matched the description at 10:51 p.m. near the intersection of Santa Monica and La Cienega boulevards. A pursuit began when the suspect ran away but he was detained and arrested by deputies, Warren said.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

Comments / 4

Finger Blaster
4d ago

no description of the guy and no name released the liberal media protects criminals and values them more than public safety

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Silver Alert Issued For Missing Elderly Man In Hollywood

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 78-year-old diabetic man missing out of Hollywood. Nov. 24, 2021. (California Highway Patrol) William Mortimer was last seen just before 5:30 p.m. off Heliotrope Drive and Santa Monica Boulevard. He walked away from his house and has not been seen since, Los Angeles police said. Mortimer is diabetic, needs insulin and has a pacemaker. He is blind in one eye and deaf on one ear. California Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert for Mortimer Wednesday morning. SILVER ALERT – Los Angeles CountyLast Seen: N Heliotrope Dr. and Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles@LAPDHQ IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/v5z6WjL2y9 — CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) November 24, 2021
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

23-Year-Old Jose Gutierrez Killed In Hollywood While Coming To Defense Of Woman Targeted By Follow-Home Robbers

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Investigators believe a man who was shot and killed outside a popular Hollywood restaurant in the early morning hours Tuesday was coming to the aid of a woman who was being attacked by suspects likely linked to the recent slew of “follow-home robberies.” Nov. 23, 2021 The shooting occurred at 2:09 a.m. in the 7100 block of Sunset Boulevard, outside Bossa Nova restaurant. Los Angeles police responded to find 23-year-old Jose Ruiz Gutierrez dead at the scene. “I heard a lot of shots,” a man, who did not want to be identified, told CBSLA. “I couldn’t count how many. And...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

3 Killed, 3 Injured In Massive Manhattan Beach Wreck

MANHATTAN BEACH (CBSLA) – Three people were killed and another three hurt, including a child, in a multicar wreck in Manhattan Beach Tuesday night. Nov. 24, 2021. (CBSLA) The crash involving four vehicles occurred at about 9:45 p.m. at Sepulveda Boulevard and Marine Avenue. “One vehicle that was traveling at a very high rate of speed, broadsided another, and caused a chain reaction with the other vehicles involved,” Manhattan Beach police Officer Wilbert Pereira told reporters. Two men and a woman died on the scene, according to Manhattan Beach police. They were identified as 48-year-old Christian Mendoza, and a married couple, Gabriel Stauring and...
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Pasadena Offers $10,000 Reward For Information In Shooting That Killed 13-Year-Old Iran Moreno

PASADENA (CBSLA) — A $10,000 reward was announced Wednesday for information in the murder of 13-year-old Iran Moreno, who was struck by a stray bullet while playing video games in his bedroom. (credit: Pasadena Police Department) The reward was offered by the City of Pasadena, less than a week after the shooting sent a stray bullet into the boy’s home in the 900 block of North Raymond Avenue just after 6 p.m. Saturday. Police say Iran had been playing video games in his bedroom when he was shot. Pasadena police say their homicide detectives are “working diligently to follow-up on all investigative leads,” and that tips from the public in previous investigations have “have proven to be instrumental” in making an arrest. Iran was not believed to be the intended target of the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting can call Pasadena Police at (626) 744-4241. Anonymous tips can also be called in to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477), online at crimestoppers.org, or by downloading the P3 Tips mobile app.
PASADENA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Hollywood, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Santa Monica, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
West Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Cars
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
CBS LA

Swarm Of Looters Take Part In Smash-And-Grab Burglary At The Grove, Lead Police On Chase

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A large group of looters took part in a smash-and-grab break-in at a Nordstrom store in The Grove late Monday night, and then sped away in several cars, leading police on a pursuit. Three people were later arrested. Work crews put up boards after a smash-and-grab burglary at the Nordstrom store in The Grove. Nov. 23, 2021. (CBSLA) Authorities are investigating whether the break-in was linked to another such burglary that took part in South Los Angeles about one hour prior. The Nordstrom break-in was reported at 10:40 p.m. in the 6200 block of West 3rd Street in the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man Run Down, Killed By Driver In Downtown LA Following Argument

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a man in downtown Los Angeles early Wednesday morning following an argument. Nov. 24, 2021. (CBSLA) The crime occurred at 2:15 a.m. at East 3rd and South Alameda streets. According to Los Angeles police, the suspect and victim were in some kind of argument when the driver jumped into his BMW and ran the victim over. The victim, a 26-year-old man, was rushed to a hospital, where he died. There was no word on what sparked the argument. Investigators are treating this as a homicide, not a hit-and-run, police told CBSLA. The vehicle was described as a white BMW with California license plate no. 6FLA181. The driver was described as a 26-year-old Hispanic man with black hair and brown eyes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Help Needed To Find Suspect Behind 4 Arson Fires Set In Moorpark Since September

MOORPARK (CBSLA) — The public’s help is needed Wednesday to track down an apparent arsonist authorities believe set several small fires throughout Moorpark in the past two months. The apparent arson fires are especially concerning with strong winds forecast again this week, and a Red Flag warning already in place for much of Ventura County. “The upcoming wind event adds an extra element of danger to this illegal activity,” Ventura County Fire spokesman Capt. Robert Welsbie said in an email. The fires started up in September, when a cluster of trees in the arroyo off Spring Road, south of Los Angeles Avenue, were...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

1 In Custody Amid Search For Armed Suspect In Stanton

STANTON (CBSLA) — A man has been taken into custody by Orange County sheriff’s deputies who were searching a Stanton neighborhood for a possibly armed suspect Authorities say a man who was reportedly armed ran into a home 12100 block of Leafwood at about 9:30 a.m. The man had apparently had an argument with a family member before running off and entering another home he does not live in. SWAT has been called out to #Stanton as a search continues for a man possibly armed and hiding in the neighborhood. The general area is Briarwood and Chapman @cbsla #cbsla #swat pic.twitter.com/8enHj5MOii — michele gile (@michelegiletv) November 24, 2021 The area of Briarwood and Chapman was closed to traffic, and drivers were told to avoid the area. Deputies searched the neighborhood with a helicopter and police dogs. The suspect was found hiding behind plywood in a home a few doors down at about 12:15 p.m. He was unarmed when arrested.
STANTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Spree#Cbsla#Sgt
CBS LA

Smash-And-Grab Robbery At Nordstrom In Canoga Park

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A string of high-end store robberies continued on Wednesday night after a smash-and-grab robbery took place at a Nordstrom store in Canoga Park at the Westfield Topanga mall. Around 7:00 p.m. approximately five suspects went into the Nordstrom’s location at the Topanga mall and stole seven to eight high-end purses before fleeing in a grey Ford Mustang according to the LAPD. “It’s unfortunate because these people that are here are just trying to shop for the holidays [and] for their families,” said LAPD Deputy Chief Alen Hamilton. “We’ve deployed extra officers here. It just so happened that this...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

3 Juveniles Arrested, Found With Nearly A Dozen Catalytic Converters Stolen From Throughout Ventura

VENTURA (CBSLA) — Three juveniles were arrested early Tuesday morning on suspicion of stealing nearly a dozen catalytic converters in the Ventura area. The boys, who were not identified due to their ages, are from Los Angeles and booked into juvenile hall on several charges, including grand theft, vandalism, and possession of stolen property. Ventura police say an alert residence called 911 after witnessing the theft of a neighbor’s catalytic converter in the 2500 block of Harbor Boulevard. The neighbor gave police a description of the vehicle, and a patrol sergeant spotted the suspects, catching them in the act of stealing another...
VENTURA, CA
CBS LA

David Cook Arrested For Attempted Murder; Was Recognized As Man Wanted In West Hollywood Stabbing

WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an alert member of the public recognized him as the person wanted in a stabbing in West Hollywood, according to Los Angeles sheriff’s officials. David Cook, 44, was in custody Monday on suspicion of attempted murder, and is being held on $1 million bail, according to authorities. Sheriff’s officials had released images on Friday of a man they were trying to identify in connection with a stabbing last Monday in the 7800 block of Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood. Firefighters had arrived to find a man...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
CBS LA

Man Shot, Wounded While Apparently Trying To Steal Catalytic Converter In Exposition Park

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man was shot and wounded Monday morning while allegedly trying to steal a catalytic converter from a car in Exposition Park. The shooting happened at about 1:40 a.m. in the 1800 block of West 35th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The car’s owner saw a man under his car, and when he got up holding an “unknown object,” the owner pulled out a gun and shot him, police said. The alleged thief ran from the scene but was found by officers. He was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition. The shooting is under...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS LA

2 Killed In Pasadena Shooting

PASADENA (CBSLA) — Two people are dead after a dispute between two men escalated to a shooting in Pasadena Tuesday afternoon. “We don’t think it was a burglary, we could always be incorrect on that [but] we don’t think it was a burglary,” said Pasadena Police Chief John Perez. “This was not a gang-related incident that we are aware of. The incident was first reported at about 2:30 p.m. in the area of Orange Grove Boulevard and Sunnyslope Avenue. When officers arrived they found one victim suffering from several gunshot wounds and later located a suspect who was armed with a gun....
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

Five Injured In Crash On Freeway In Sylmar Area

SYLMAR (CBSLA) – At least five people, including two children, were injured in a multi-vehicle collision Wednesday on the 5 Freeway in Sylmar, adding to delays on a freeway already jammed with Thanksgiving getaway drivers. The crash was reported about 5:25 p.m. on the southbound side of the freeway at Roxford Street, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey. It was not immediately known how many vehicles were involved, nor what caused the collision. Paramedics were called to the scene to evaluate the five patients, and one or more may have been ejected from vehicles in the collision, Humphrey said. Details on the extent of their injuries and their conditions were not readily available. The first lane of the southbound 5 Freeway at Roxford Street was closed for an unknown duration following the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Smash And Grab Crimes On Rise, State Leaders Blame Light Punishment For Robbery

FAIRFAX (CBSLA) – Violent, frightening and disturbing robberies has shoppers and retailers on edge. On Monday, burglars targeted shops at the Grove in a smash and grab spree. As many as 20 people bashed out a storefront window at Nordstrom and then escaped with thousands of dollars in merchandise. Billionaire businessman and Grove owner Rick Caruso lashed out at local leaders for not doing enough to address rising crime. Caruso has toyed with the idea of a run for mayor of Los Angeles. “I think it’s a manifestation of weak leadership. I think it’s a manifestation of some really bad decisions that our leaders...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LAPD Officer, 2 Others Hospitalized After Possible Fentanyl Exposure In Porter Ranch

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — At least three people, including an LAPD officer and a parole officer, were rushed to a hospital Monday after possibly being exposed to fentanyl in Porter Ranch. (credit: CBS) Firefighters were called out to the 20400 block of Sorrento Lane just after 9 a.m. on the report of a possible overdose. According to LAFD officials, a parole officer was conducting a check on a resident at the Sonoma at Porter Ranch apartment community. The parole officer reported feeling light-headed and saw a substance on a table inside the apartment, then called for backup.  An LAPD officer who responded to the scene also reported feeling light-headed. The two officers, and one more person, was taken to a hospital, and are in stable condition. Authorities say the original overdose call was reclassified as an unknown substance, and hazmat crews were called to the scene. The substance is now being tested to determine what it is, and authorities say it’s not immediately clear if it actually is fentanyl.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

2 Vehicles Doing Donuts In Glendale’s Brand Park Cause $4,000 In Damage To Turf, Irrigation System

GLENDALE (CBSLA) — Police asked for the public’s help Wednesday in identifying the drivers who caused thousands of dollars in damage to a field in Glendale’s Brand Park. (credit: Glendale Police Department) The incident happened last Thursday at about 10:30 p.m. on the south field of Brand Park, 1601 W. Mountain St. According to police, a gold BMW and a white Mercedes G-Wagon drove onto the field, and apparently did donuts and went back and forth, leaving the field scarred with deep tire tracks. In images released by police, water appeared to pool in at least one portion of the field, possibly from a damaged sprinkler or pipe. The vehicles caused more than $4,000 in damage to the turf and underground irrigation system, police said. The vehicles were last seen driving off the field through the park’s Western Avenue exit. Anyone with information about the vehicles or the incident can call the Glendale Police Department at (818) 548-4911.
GLENDALE, CA
CBS LA

8 Arrested, 3,000 Pounds Of Marijuana Seized After Illegal Growing Operation Found In Sylmar Warehouse

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Eight people have been arrested on suspicion of running a massive, illegal marijuana manufacturing facility in the Sylmar area. (credit: LAPD) The LAPD Mission Division’s Narcotics Enforcement Detail served a search warrant last Thursday on the Gladstone Avenue warehouse, near Arroyo Street, and found a major marijuana grow operation. More than 3,000 pounds of marijuana, two rifles, a shotgun, a pistol and over $30,000 in cash were seized from the warehouse, and eight people were arrested for unlawful cannabis manufacturing violations. Citizen complaints had tipped narcotics investigators to the illegal marijuana operation in the warehouse, which was part of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man Shot, Killed By West Covina Police Officer Working With U.S. Marshal’s Task Force

WEST COVINA (CBSLA) — A man was killed Monday by a West Covina police officer working with a U.S. Marshal’s Task Force. The shooting happened at about 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 700 block of North Sunset. Footage from Sky 9 showed several U.S. Marshals agents and West Covina police officers on the scene. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, whose detectives are assisting in the investigation, the task force was working to apprehend a suspect wanted on an outstanding parole warrant and assault with a deadly weapons charge. When the officers spotted...
WEST COVINA, CA
CBS LA

Fatal Crash On 5 Freeway In Santa Clarita Prompts Sig Alert, Backs Traffic Up For Miles

SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) – One person was killed Tuesday in a crash on the northbound Golden State (5) Freeway in Santa Clarita. Nov. 23, 2021 Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics were called about 6 p.m. to the northbound Golden State Freeway just south of Calgrove Boulevard on reports of a collision between an SUV and a semi truck, according to a department spokesperson. An occupant of the SUV was taken to a hospital, but died of injuries sustained in the crash. Their name was not immediately released pending notification of their next of kin. No other injuries were reported in the collision. The first, second and third lanes of the northbound Golden State Freeway were closed in the vicinity of the crash for an unknown time as authorities investigated the crash. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
84K+
Followers
19K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy