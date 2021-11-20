Man, 30, Shot To Death At His Motorhome In Winnetka

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A 30-year-old man was fatally wounded after answering a knock at the door of his motorhome in Winnetka, authorities said Saturday.

The shooting victim was identified as James Keith Brooks, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

Brooks was shot at about 11:15 p.m. Friday while answering a knock at the door of his motorhome, parked near the intersection of Gault Street and Winnetka Avenue.

Paramedics rushed him to an area hospital, where he later died. No motive or suspect description was available.

The LAPD’s Valley Bureau Homicide unit urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 818-374-9550 or Crime Stoppers at 800- 222-8477.