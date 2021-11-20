ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Authorities identified 46-year-old Franklin McGraw who suffered injuries in a pedestrian crash (Las Vegas, NV)

By Susan Klien
 4 days ago
Officials identified 46-year-old Franklin McGraw as the man who received injures Thursday after being struck by a vehicle on Twain Avenue while officers arrested 44-year-old Anthony Stewart on suspicion of DUI.

The pedestrian crash took place at about 4:39 p.m. at the Royal Crest Street intersection. According to the reports, two 46-year-old men were walking westbound on Twain Avenue. At some point of time, Anthony Stewart driving a 1995 Chevy Silverado failed to maintain travel lanes and swerved to the right driving onto the sidewalk where the two pedestrians were walking.

Stewart continued westbound, straddling the sidewalk and roadway. Just then, Stewart struck the pedestrians before reentering the roadway. McGraw incurred only minor injuries whereas the other 46-year old male died of his injuries. The identity of the deceased will be released once the next of kin is notified. Stewart initially drove away from the scene after the collision. Officers later found him and arrested him as he displayed signs of impairment.

An investigation is ongoing.

November 20, 2021

