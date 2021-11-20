ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Palace extend unbeaten run in six-goal thriller at Burnley

By Simon Evans
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M0sUK_0d2pMIHU00
Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Crystal Palace - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - November 20, 2021 Crystal Palace's Christian Benteke scores their first goal REUTERS/Peter Powell

BURNLEY, England, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Crystal Palace extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to seven games after an entertaining 3-3 draw at Burnley on Saturday.

Christian Benteke struck twice for Patrick Vieira's Palace, who led 3-2 at the break, but a stunning Maxwel Cornet volley earned the Clarets a share of the points at Turf Moor.

Palace are ninth in the table on 16 points from 12 games but the draw was little help for Burnley who are 18th on nine.

Benteke put Palace ahead in the eighth minute with a low shot from the edge of the box that sneaked in off the inside of the post.

But the Clarets fought back with a powerful Ben Mee header from a corner and then Chris Wood nodded home after James Tarkowski headed the ball across the area to the New Zealand international.

Palace looked dangerous with every attack and drew level through Benteke's second after good work from Conor Gallagher, collecting a high ball, skipping past a sliding Charlie Taylor and then setting up the Belgian international.

The visitors then made it 3-2 three minutes before the interval when Marc Guehi drove home after Joachim Andersen's header had been parried by Nick Pope.

Within four minutes of the second half Sean Dyche's Burnley drew level in spectacular fashion -- James Tarkowski flicked on a header to the back post and Cornet unleashed an unstoppable volley. It was the Ivorian's fifth goal in seven starts.

Wilfried Zaha produced a fantastic volley of his own in the 63rd minute but Pope managed to get a slight touch on the ball to deflect it against the bar.

Burnley piled on the pressure in the final minutes and almost grabbed a stoppage-time winner but Palace keeper Vicente Guaita did well to keep out substitute Matej Vydra's effort.

"It was a crazy, good game,” Vieira said. “I think both teams gave a different philosophy of the game, and tried to win it".

Bur the former Arsenal midfielder was disappointed with the way his team conceded all three goals from set pieces.

"We need to improve that aspect of the game – in the modern game set-pieces are so important, and we will need to spend more time in training to deal with them," he added.

Dyche was upset with referee Simon Hooper for not acting when Andersen pulled down Chris Wood with the Clarets striker through on goal and the visiting defender the last man.

"That is bizarre, I have seen it back, two hands across his chest and whoever is looking at that I have no clue how they can’t see he has brought him down," he said.

"The referee had one of those games today, not to the level we would hope," he added.

Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Hugh Lawson, Ken Ferris and Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Burnley v Crystal Palace: Who makes your Clarets team?

Burnley host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday, but who will make it into Sean Dyche's starting XI?. You'll be able to pick - and share on social media - your own line-up for every Premier League game throughout the campaign. It's up to you how to approach...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Burnley v Crystal Palace: What does the form show?

Burnley’s win against Brentford in their last home league match ended the Clarets’ 14-game winless run at Turf Moor in the Premier League. They last won back-to-back home league games in December 2020. Crystal Palace are looking to win three consecutive league games for the first time since a run...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Burnley boss Dyche: Crystal Palace have some good pros

Burnley boss Sean Dyche admits the international break has been disruptive ahead of facing Crystal Palace. The Clarets host Palace on Saturday. Dyche said, "It's great that we have so many that go away and they get that recognition, but sometimes they then have a day of training before a game, it works differently for everyone really."
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Maxwel Cornet scores stunning volley as Burnley share the points with Palace

Maxwel Cornet’s superb volley was the pick of the goals as Burnley and Crystal Palace took a point each from a hugely entertaining 3-3 draw. In dreary conditions Cornet lit up Turf Moor with a stunning finish four minutes into the second half, levelling the scores after a breathless first half in which Palace came from behind to lead 3-2, but only after letting slip an early 1-0 advantage.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Dyche
Person
Wilfried Zaha
Person
Patrick Vieira
Person
Ben Mee
Person
James Tarkowski
Person
Vicente Guaita
Person
Christian Benteke
Person
Chris Wood
Person
Simon Evans
Person
Conor Gallagher
Tribal Football

Crystal Palace manager Vieira says Eze in squad for Burnley

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira says Eberichi Eze is in the squad for their trip to Burnley. Eze is back after a post-season achilles injury. "Obviously he's a talented player but he's still a long way to go from his best," Vieira said. "We have to remind ourselves that he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Burnley boss Dyche happy for Cornet after wonder goal

Burnley boss Sean Dyche was pleased for Maxwel Cornet after his goal in their 3-3 draw with Crystal Palace. Cornet fired in a sizzling left-footed volley at the back post to equalise once more and send Turf Moor into raptures. Dyche revelled in the Ivorian ace's thunderbolt and said: “I've...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burnley#Crystal Palace#The Premier League#Maxwel Cornet#Belgian#Arsenal
Tribal Football

Crystal Palace boss Vieira praises Guaita after Burnley draw

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira admitted some relief after their 3-3 draw at Burnley. Vieira praised Vicente Guaita's sensational last minute stop as Palace came away from Burnley with a point, after a thrilling 3-3 draw at Turf Moor. “It was a crazy, good game," Vieira said in his post-match...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Burnley 3–3 Crystal Palace: The pick of the stats

This was the joint highest-scoring top-flight meeting between Burnley and Crystal Palace, alongside a 4-2 home win for Burnley in October 1969. Palace scored more first-half goals against Burnley (three) than they had in the opening 45 minutes of their previous 11 Premier League games this season combined (two). Conor...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
chatsports.com

Burnley 3-3 Crystal Palace: Maxwel Cornet's thunder volley ensures the spoils are shared after Christian Benteke and Marc Guehi goals gave Eagles the lead in an enthralling first-half

Burnley and Crystal Palace played out an enthralling 3-3 draw at Turf Moor as Patrick Vieira's side extended their unbeaten run to seven games. Christian Benteke gave Palace the lead after eight minutes with a strike that took a significant deflection off James Tarkowski. That was followed by goals from Ben Mee and Chris Wood as Burnley turned the game on it's head.
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

The Warmdown: Crystal Palace play out a thrilling six goal contest at Turf Moor

Crystal Palace and Burnley played out an end-to-end game of football at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon - six goals was the result at the end of the game, with neither side separated at the full time whistle. Two goals from Christian Benteke and a single goal by Marc Guehi was not enough to take all three points in a thrilling game for the neutral.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Reuters

232K+
Followers
244K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy