The Real Reason Britney Spears Is Slamming Christina Aguilera

By Sutton Reekes
 4 days ago
Two pop princess frenemies are feuding once again! Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears have a long history of being both friends and foes. The two grew up working together on "The Mickey Mouse Club," but as their solo music careers took off, they soon became competitors. While the two...

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

