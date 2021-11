It's impossible to distill what made Robert Mathis a great football player into just one sentence or a paragraph. So let's start at the end. As in the end of the game. "When more was on the line, the harder he played. And it's kind of hard to think that Robert could actually play harder," recalled Dwight Freeney, Mathis' partner in crime against quarterbacks for over a decade in Indianapolis. "If he gave 100 percent in three quarters, well, that last quarter, he was going to give 150 percent. It was like a blur."

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO