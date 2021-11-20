ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect Arrested In Champlin Shooting

By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police arrested a suspect after a man was injured in a Champlin shooting Saturday morning.

Officers say the suspect was arrested at 6:00 p.m. when they received information that the suspect was in the area.

The suspect fled from officers on a bike and was later apprehended by authorities.

Earlier Saturday, Brooklyn Park police say officers were dispatched to the 5800 block of 96th Avenue on the report of a shooting, around 7:45 a.m.

Police found the man on the ground, and provided medical aid until he was transported to a hospital.

Police say that the man had been shot in a home in Champlin, and transported himself to a Brooklyn Park business, where medical help was requested.

Authorities are investigating the incident.

