Suspect Arrested In Champlin Shooting
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police arrested a suspect after a man was injured in a Champlin shooting Saturday morning.
Officers say the suspect was arrested at 6:00 p.m. when they received information that the suspect was in the area.
The suspect fled from officers on a bike and was later apprehended by authorities.
Earlier Saturday, Brooklyn Park police say officers were dispatched to the 5800 block of 96th Avenue on the report of a shooting, around 7:45 a.m.
Police found the man on the ground, and provided medical aid until he was transported to a hospital.
Police say that the man had been shot in a home in Champlin, and transported himself to a Brooklyn Park business, where medical help was requested.
Authorities are investigating the incident.
