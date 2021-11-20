ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox agrees to three-year extension

 4 days ago

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox on Saturday agreed to a three-year contract extension that runs through the 2024 season.

Financial terms were not disclosed by the team, however multiple media outlets reported it was worth $22.5 million and included $13.3 million guaranteed.

The move comes one day after Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert agreed to a four-year contract extension through the 2025 season.

“We put a lot on his plate. And he has a lot to process and think about. And we put him in that spot as a slot nickel corner,” Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon said of Maddox earlier this week. “He wears a lot of hats. He’s in the run game, he’s covering man-to-man. He’s in zone. He’s got a pattern match. He makes a lot of adjustments.

“So, I mean, I like where Avonte is. I like where he’s going. And he’s doing a really good job for us playing winning football in that spot, which you need in that spot.”

Dallas Goedert signs four-year extension with Philadelphia Eagles

Maddox, 25, has recorded a career-high 48 tackles to go along with one interception and a half-sack in 10 games this season.

He has 170 tackles, three interceptions and two sacks in 45 career games (25 starts) since being selected by Philadelphia in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

