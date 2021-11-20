Read full article on original website
3 Tier Bathroom Rotating Organizer
How to organize small items like skincare and makeup on a counter or under a bathroom sink with a clear acrylic 3-tier bathroom counter organizer. Don’t limit only using it in a bathroom though, as it works equally well for holding and keeping craft supplies or other smaller items handy…
‘This Is Not a Normal T-shirt’ Benefits Clothing Reuse
A new collaboration between circular shoe brand Thousand Fell and Future Is Color promises to put bland graphic T-shirts to rest. Future Is Color is the San Diego-based creative studio focused on meaningful design and conversation that is headed by creative Erwin Hines. Meanwhile, Thousand Fell is a start-up that focuses on making fully circular footwear at scale.More from WWDA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 Collection Just a long-sleeved T-shirt for now, the capsule retails for $65 beginning Thursday on ThousandFell.com. With tag lines such as “This Is Not a Normal T-shirt” and “The...
Wall Patterns to Recreate with Pens or Paint
I considered creating a subtle gold sharpie wall treatment for my budget bathroom remodel here in Florida but I opted against it last second and substituted just a framed art print instead. Meanwhile I thought I’d share some of the designs I was inspired by and also some other wallpapers out there that I believe can be recreated with paintbrushes, metallic paint pens, or Sharpies.
Atmospheric Ambience
Position, distance, direction, air quality, humidity, and a variety of other atmospheric conditions impact the appearance of light whether direct from the sun or produced by bulbs. Consider the feel of a misty morning . . . the light is dispersed and objects in the distance appear hazy, almost blurry. Colors are muted and making the distinction between ground and sky is more difficult. As opposed to a clear day at the same hour when colors are vibrant, and illumination is strong. Objects in the distance are more precisely defined with clear edges and more robust contrast before foreground and background. Time of day determines the position of the sun and how much of the atmosphere is lit which also impacts mood and alertness. For example, the ethereal feel of twilight is starkly different from the energetic brightness of midday. Replicating these atmospheric conditions can be both soothing and artistic depending on the application. Let’s first discuss incorporating atmospheric ambiance into your general home lighting.
New exterior cladding product perfect for the Scandi-barn look
With its combination of weatherboards and clean lines, the Scandinavian Barn remains a popular aesthetic because it marries contemporary and traditional design so beautifully. Typified by steep, pitched rooves (a necessity to stop snow gathering throughout Scandinavian winters), countless homes have been designed in this style of late and lovers of the aesthetic will be pleased to hear about a new exterior cladding product that is perfectly suited.
