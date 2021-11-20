Position, distance, direction, air quality, humidity, and a variety of other atmospheric conditions impact the appearance of light whether direct from the sun or produced by bulbs. Consider the feel of a misty morning . . . the light is dispersed and objects in the distance appear hazy, almost blurry. Colors are muted and making the distinction between ground and sky is more difficult. As opposed to a clear day at the same hour when colors are vibrant, and illumination is strong. Objects in the distance are more precisely defined with clear edges and more robust contrast before foreground and background. Time of day determines the position of the sun and how much of the atmosphere is lit which also impacts mood and alertness. For example, the ethereal feel of twilight is starkly different from the energetic brightness of midday. Replicating these atmospheric conditions can be both soothing and artistic depending on the application. Let’s first discuss incorporating atmospheric ambiance into your general home lighting.

