Bartlesville, OK

DSR E-E SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Veteran swimmer finds fulfillment in the long haul

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
 4 days ago

Amanda LaFrancois has practically grown up in the water.

But, when it comes to gratitude and the things that are really important, both feet are on solid ground.

LaFrancois is now in the midst of her final swim season with Bartlesville High School.

She has harvested three gold medals — two in individual events (100 freestyle, 200 freestyle) and one in the 200 freestyle relay. LaFrancois has finished in the top three in eight individual events, and in six relays.

All the points she has earned have been important to a Lady Bruin squad that is unbeaten (6-0) in dual meet competition.

It's not only the success in the water but being part of vibrant, supportive, focused groups — the Phillips 66 Splash Club and Bartlesville High program — that brings LaFrancois the greatest satisfaction.

"It's a great team," she said about the Splash Club. "Everyone on our team wants to get better every day. It makes it enjoyable being around a bunch of competitive people. ... The high school team is a little different. The meets are a lot shorter and its a little more exciting. Everybody cheers for everybody."

She gives major credit to Chad Englehart — the head coach for both the Splash Club and Bartlesville High teams — for fostering a positive attitude.

"He treats us like we're adults, like we're here because we care and we love the sport," LaFrancois said. "He expects a lot out of us and expects us to expect a lot out of our selves. He's done a great job in installing a great culture. ... No other swimming teams are like ours, where we film meets and everybody on the team stands up and cheers all our swimmers. He's done a great job of pushing us to not only be the best swimmers we can be, but the best people we can be."

LaFrancois also finds much strength from her parents and older brother Jeffrey.

"Both my parents were swimmers and they understand the sport, how much works that goes in," she said. "They've always supported me and encouraged me in my goals."

Jeffrey helped get LaFrancois into the sport back when she was seven years old.

"He started swimming before me and I got tired of sitting at his swimming meets because I wanted to be down there," she recalled.

She has mastered multiple strokes, but has found her niche in the freestyle distance events, which go up to 1,650 yards.

While still young, LaFrancois had to deal with an asthma-related condition, something from which she said she learned discipline in the physical aspects of competition and how to compensate, such as pushing off the wall harder.

Earlier this week, LaFrancois gained another perspective of swimming, when her former Lady Bruin teammate Sidney Perry — who is just two years out of high school — came to town as the on-hands coach for the Stillwater High team.

"It's kind of crazy," LaFrancois said. "She was so talented and she loved the sport so much that it made sense. She's contributing all this knowledge, energy and passion to her swimmers. You can tell it from their team."

As far as Bartlesville's season, the number of girls swimmers are up significantly from the past few seasons and LaFrancois is excited to be part of a powerful group again that appears to have a strong upside.

She's also passing on her love of the sport to younger swimmers in the Splash Club program.

