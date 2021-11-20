VIDEO: Two pulled from water after boat overturns in Sapelo Sound

SAVANNAH, GA (WCBD) – On Friday, the United States Coast Guard rescues two men after their boat capsizes in Sapelo Sound in Georgia.

According to USGS, Coast Guard Sector Charleston received a call around 3:50 P.M. on Friday from a man on a boat saying that his 38-foot boat was “going down fast.”

Coast Guard Air Station Savannah sent out a helicopter crew, and two men were pulled from the water after crews spotted red smoke flares around 4:12 P.M.

Via USCG

“The survivors had red smoke flares, which is how we ultimately spotted the two men,” says Lt. Christina Batchelder, the co-pilot on the case. “When mariners are prepared by having a registered emergency position indicating radio beacon (EPIRB), flares and life jackets, the Coast Guard can respond quickly and the outcome, in this case, was two lives saved.”

The two men were rescued and taken to Hunter Army Airfield with no medical concerns.

The owner of the boat is working with commercial salvage crews to recover the boat.

