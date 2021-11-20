ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

VIDEO: Two pulled from water after boat overturns in Sapelo Sound

By Dianté Gibbs
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m6RE9_0d2pKb4R00

SAVANNAH, GA (WCBD) – On Friday, the United States Coast Guard rescues two men after their boat capsizes in Sapelo Sound in Georgia.

According to USGS, Coast Guard Sector Charleston received a call around 3:50 P.M. on Friday from a man on a boat saying that his 38-foot boat was “going down fast.”

Coast Guard Air Station Savannah sent out a helicopter crew, and two men were pulled from the water after crews spotted red smoke flares around 4:12 P.M.

Via USCG

“The survivors had red smoke flares, which is how we ultimately spotted the two men,” says Lt. Christina Batchelder, the co-pilot on the case. “When mariners are prepared by having a registered emergency position indicating radio beacon (EPIRB), flares and life jackets, the Coast Guard can respond quickly and the outcome, in this case, was two lives saved.”

The two men were rescued and taken to Hunter Army Airfield with no medical concerns.

The owner of the boat is working with commercial salvage crews to recover the boat.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

Rivers Avenue reopens after crash during rush hour

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is on the scene of a crash at the North Charleston/Goose Creek line on Rivers Ave. Officials have reported the collision has closed the area and is currently redirecting traffic until further notice. There is no word on injuries at this time. This is a […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Accidents
State
Georgia State
Savannah, GA
Crime & Safety
Savannah, GA
Accidents
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WCBD Count on 2

UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old girl located

UPDATE: SEPTEMBER 23, 2021 | 5:40 P.M. – Destiny Carter has been found safe, CPD confirms. CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Tuesday, the Charleston Police Department released photos of a missing 12-year-old who was last seen on November 23. According to CPD, Destiny Faith Carter was seen at 3:44 a.m. on Timberline Drive on Johns […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Richland County Coroner said body found in quarry was that of missing 22-year-old University of South Carolina student

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Richland County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday identified the body of a missing 22-year-old University of South Carolina student who was reported missing Sunday. The Columbia Police Department issued a request to the public to help them locate Michael Benjamin Keen after he was reported missing on November 21st; his father […]
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SCHP: One dead after hitting tree in Berkeley Co.

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) reports that one person is dead after a single-vehicle crash that happened Sunday afternoon on I-26 in Berkeley County. According to SCHP, the driver of a 2013 GMC SUV was traveling east on I-26 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States Coast Guard#Salvage#Accident#Ga#Usgs#The Coast Guard#Hunter Army Airfield#Wcbd News 2
WCBD Count on 2

Public asked to report monarch butterfly sightings in South

ATLANTA (AP) — Researchers are calling on the public to report monarch butterfly sightings in eight southern and Gulf states. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources announced the effort on Thursday. Scientists want to hear about sightings from Dec. 1 to March 1 in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas. […]
ANIMALS
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
551K+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy