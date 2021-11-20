ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Toledo faces Charlotte in Bahamas

By Automated Insights
Ottumwa Courier
 4 days ago

Toledo (2-1) vs. Charlotte (3-0) , Baha Mar Convention Center, Nassau, Bahamas; Monday, 12 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Toledo and Charlotte are set to face off in a postseason game at the Baha Mar Convention Center. Charlotte won against App State...

www.ottumwacourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Controversial Lonzo Ball call in Rockets loss has Bulls coach Billy Donovan blasting refs

Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan was left scratching his head after a controversial call in their loss against the Houston Rockets. The Bulls, the third-seeded team in the East, fell short on their road game against the 2-16 Rockets on Wednesday night and it was a crucial call halfway through the fourth quarter that ended up changing the course of the game which, to be quite frank, Donovan didn’t really understand.
NBA
Fox News

LeBron James gets 2 young Pacers fans tossed from game, one makes crying face on way out

LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers star, had two fans ejected during his team’s overtime victory on Wednesday night in a game against the Indiana Pacers. Reports indicated that it was not obvious what the fans did to aggravate James, who alerted one of the referees about the incident. After the game, James said, "I would never say it to a fan and a fan should never say it to a player," according to TMZ.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Bahamas#App State#Rockets#Cusa#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
Journal Inquirer

UConn earns 'special' victory in Bahamas

Dan Hurley had little idea while in the midst of it that his team was playing in a college basketball classic Wednesday. The UConn men’s basketball coach thought it was more like a WWE steel cage match. Maybe a UFC octagon battle. “We knew two monsters were going to get...
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

Toledo Travels to West Virginia to Face Marshall on Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio – Toledo women's swimming and diving team travel to Marshall for its final non-conference meet of the season, on Saturday, Nov. 13. Race time is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. and will be broadcasted from ESPN+ in the Frederick A. Fitch Natatorium. Toledo holds the all-time dual record over Marshall, 4-1-0, and won the last meeting on Nov. 8, 2019 (180-100).
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Charlotte faces Washington, looks for 4th straight victory

Washington Wizards (10-3, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (8-7, eighth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte seeks to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Washington. The Hornets are 5-3 in Eastern Conference games. Charlotte leads the Eastern Conference averaging 113.3 points and is...
NBA
Niner Times

Charlotte volleyball faces Rice in first round of C-USA Championships

The Charlotte 49ers volleyball team faces Rice in their first game of the Conference USA (C-USA) Championships on Friday, Nov. 18. The 49ers look to make a run in the conference tournament to cap off their season. About the teams:. Charlotte is coming off being swept by Western Kentucky in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Niner Times

Charlotte faces Wake Forest in search of second win of the season

The Charlotte 49ers women's basketball team hopes to bounce back to face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. The 49ers are coming off an 89-33 loss at the hands of North Carolina; Charlotte will try to get back on track by securing their second win of the season. "We have to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ubbulls.com

Bulls Ready 4 Battle In The Bahamas

PARADISE ISLAND, BAHAMAS – The University at Buffalo women's basketball team is headed for warmer weather as they travel to the Bahamas to take part in the inaugural Bad Boy Mowers Women's Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament at the Atlantis Resort, November 20-22. The Bulls will open play against the top team in the country, the South Carolina Gamecocks. It is the second all-time meeting between the two schools. The Gamecocks defeated UB 79-63 in the Sweet 16 on March 24, 2018, at the Albany Times Union Center. UB's Summer Hemphill and South Carolina's Lele Grissett are the only members of either squad to have played in that game.
BUFFALO, NY
chatsports.com

LA Galaxy to face Charlotte FC in expansion team’s first-ever home game

One team will enter MLS for the 2022 season, in Charlotte FC. Guess which team will be their first-ever competitive opponent in North Carolina?. You guessed it, the LA Galaxy, as announced by MLS on Thursday. The teams will square off at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, Mar. 5.
MLS
Local 4 WHBF

Murray scores career-high 29, Iowa routs W. Michigan 109-61

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Keegan Murray scored a career-high 29 points in a little over a half and Iowa routed Western Michigan 109-61 on Monday night to remain undefeated with its fifth straight win. Murray was 10-of-14 shooting and made a pair of 3-pointers. Payton Sandfort scored 19 points and made five 3s for […]
IOWA STATE
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Who Will Pitt Face in Charlotte? Atlantic Division Clinching Scenarios

PITTSBURGH — Pitt has clinched a berth in the 2021 ACC Championship Game with the Panthers’ 48-38 win over Virginia at Heinz Field on Saturday. Who will the Panthers face in two weeks in Charlotte? That’s still up in the air. Wake Forest still controls its own destiny, even after...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Blade

Fun in the Sun: Toledo men's basketball arrives in Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas — A 4 a.m. wake-up call doesn’t sound so bad when the final destination is the Bahamas. Welcome to the Toledo men’s basketball team’s Saturday. The Rockets woke up while the moon was high and roosters slept, departing from the university at 4:30 a.m. for a flight to Atlanta, and then onto Nassau. Their Delta Boeing 737 touched down in the Bahamas at 1:45 p.m., just in time for a light practice at the Baha Mar Performing Arts and Convention Center.
TOLEDO, OH
Daily Evergreen

WSU stays perfect before Bahamas

The Cougars women’s basketball team earned another impressive win on Sunday, this time over the Idaho Vandals in the Battle of the Palouse, 73-59. This is the first time in program history that the Cougars started the year at 3-0 in three consecutive seasons. The Cougars had an impressive day as Tara Wallack, Johanna Teder, Charlisse Leger-Walker and Bella Murekatete had points in double digits.
PALOUSE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy