Meet the Writer: Entrepreneur Mathew Georghiou

Technological advancement has changed everything. The current pace is unbelievably fast. And it is true for learning as well. Learning processes are evolving. Nowadays, the old rules are just not working anymore. You can't just study something at college, and use it for the rest of your life. It's time for adaptation. Life is getting very competitive and if you don't adapt, you, your family and kids are in trouble. Please, don't try to underestimate things. Especially in tech. The more people work on solutions, the sooner a lot of developers will become obsolete. Don't you agree? Publish a story at Hacker Noon and debate with me.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO