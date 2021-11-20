Plaistow, N.H. Police Conduct Firearms Training for Officers Tuesday

Methuen Police Lt. James Gunter is the 2021 Methuen Exchange Club Police Officer of the Year. Gunter was recognized at an awards ceremony Tuesday at the Irish Cottage in Methuen. He was nominated for the award by Capt. Randy Haggar for his leadership qualities, professionalism, dedication, compassion, ability to inspire and motivate others, as well as his willingness to help those in need. He also was chosen due to his positive influence on staff throughout the department.

