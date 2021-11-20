ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plaistow, NH

Plaistow, N.H. Police Conduct Firearms Training for Officers Tuesday

By WHAV Staff
WHAV
WHAV
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Plaistow, N.H., Police Department is letting residents know they may hear “gun...

whav.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHAV

Jury Convicts Former Haverhill Man, 30, of Selling Fentanyl, Including Once to Overdose Victim

A former Haverhill man was convicted this week by a federal jury of selling fentanyl, including a sale to a 26-year-old who died of an overdose the next day. Thirty-year-old Bernardito Carvajal was convicted following a five-day jury trial of two counts of distribution of fentanyl. U.S. Senior District Court Judge George A. O’Toole Jr. scheduled sentencing for next March 22. Carvajal was indicted in January 2020 and has been in custody since his arrest in July 2019.
HAVERHILL, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plaistow, NH
Crime & Safety
City
Plaistow, NH
WHAV

Methuen Exchange Club Names Lt. James Gunter as 2021 Police Officer of the Year

Methuen Police Lt. James Gunter is the 2021 Methuen Exchange Club Police Officer of the Year. Gunter was recognized at an awards ceremony Tuesday at the Irish Cottage in Methuen. He was nominated for the award by Capt. Randy Haggar for his leadership qualities, professionalism, dedication, compassion, ability to inspire and motivate others, as well as his willingness to help those in need. He also was chosen due to his positive influence on staff throughout the department.
METHUEN, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#N H#Police Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WHAV

Massachusetts National Guard Ends Role as School Bus Drivers in Haverhill, Lawrence, Other Districts

The Massachusetts National Guard has completed a rare mission—stepping in to drive school buses in Haverhill, Lawrence and other communities that struggled to secure qualified personnel. The Baker administration Monday afternoon said 200 National Guard drivers had driven school buses nearly 330,000 miles, making about 15,000 student pickups and drop-offs....
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

With Neighbors’ Blessing, Haverhill Council Allows Conversion of Funeral Home to Condominiums

A contractor looking to develop multi-family condominiums on Kenoza Avenue in Haverhill received praise for working with neighbors to shape the look of the project. Mazraany Constuction of Salem, N.H., first approached the Haverhill City Council back in September seeking to convert the Grondin-Carnevale Funeral Home, 125-129 Kenoza Ave., into seven housing units. At the time, some neighbors expressed concerns about the plan. As a result, the developer agreed to delay his special permit request in order to meet with those neighbors to work out a plan suitable to everyone.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

West Newbury Remembers Retired Sgt. Courtemanche Who Died at 77

West Newbury police are remembering retired Sgt. Charles “Chuck” Courtemanche as an officer who served with distinction for 35 years before retiring in 2005. Courtemanche died unexpectedly at age 77. He joined the West Newbury Police Department as a reserve officer in 1970, becoming a full-time officer in 1985. “Sgt....
WEST NEWBURY, MA
WHAV

WHAV

Haverhill, MA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
668K+
Views
ABOUT

97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.

 https://www.whav.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy