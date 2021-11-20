ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears’ Fiancé Sam Asghari Thanks Pop Singer For Helping Put His Acting Career ‘On the Map’

By Marc Malkin
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jVUmv_0d2pK9dS00

Britney Spears ’ fiancé Sam Asghari is speaking out now that the pop singer’s conservatorship is over.

“I am so happy for her and I’ve been a backbone for her as much as I could, but this is all on her,” Asghari told me at the “House of Gucci” premiere Thursday night at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. “She’s been a rock. She inspires me. She loves her fans. So you know, all the fans and her effort, kind of make this become, you know, possible. So I’m happy for her.”

He says he “absolutely” believed that Spears would win the legal battle. “It’s amazing for me to feel the love for her and for her to see how many people love her because of the love that she gave other people,” he said, “They’re just giving it back to her.”

In addition to helping plan their wedding, Asghari continues to pursue his acting career. He recently appeared on “Black Monday” after popping up on “Hacks” as a “sexy Santa.” He also has a part in “Hot Seat,” an upcoming thriller starring Mel Gibson and Shannen Doherty. “I’m just living my life and having a great moment,” Asghari said. “And I just want to thank [Spears] so much for putting me on the map as far as, you know, everything else that’s going on in my career. She helped me so much with that. Let’s be real. Let’s be real now, right?”

Asghari wasn’t wearing Gucci at the premiere. Instead, he opted for another legendary Italian fashion house: Versace. “I’m not a glamorous guy, but everything good?” he said before offering to do a fashion spin for our camera. “Zoom in.”

Donatella Versace is designing Spears’ wedding dress. “She’s been so kind,” he said of the designer. “Britney loves her.”

He added, “Man, it’s just an amazing time. I’m just living my life and we’re going to have such an amazing future together. So I just can’t wait for all that to happen.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02egj2_0d2pK9dS00

HollywoodLife

Britney Spears: Lawyer Reveals A ‘Bombshell’ The Judge Revealed Before Ending Conservatorship

David J. Glass explained what Judge Brenda J. Penny ‘hung her hat on’ to end Britney Spears’ 13-year-long conservatorship. After a lengthy legal battle, Britney Spears, 39, is finally free of her conservatorship. Judge Brenda J. Penny formally made the decision in Los Angeles Supreme Court on Friday, Nov. 12 — and California family lawyer David J. Glass of Enenstein Law shared the “bombshell” Penny revealed before making her highly anticipated decision EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Britney Spears' Halloween Costume Totally Confuses Fans

Britney Spears is turning Halloween into a murder mystery — and fans are a little confused. The pop star shared a spooky story with her followers on Instagram Monday, posting photos of herself handcuffed in a pink negligee and covered in fake blood and bruises. The "Toxic" singer went on to weave a narrative in the caption, beginning, "5:45 ... she arrived ... the doorman said she came home alone !!! She went to dinner with two girlfriends and had 1 drink ... took a cab home but was found on the floor by her neighbor ... it remains a mystery."
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Britney Spears Shock: Sam Asghari's Fiancee Reportedly Using Hypnosis To Beat Anxiety Following Chaotic Court Battle With James Parnell Spears

Britney Spears is said to be undergoing hours-long hypnotherapy sessions to ease her anxiety. Britney Spears has consistently hit headlines amid her court battle with her father, James Parnell Spears, over control of her fortune. For much of that time, all decisions about the American singer-performer’s personal, financial and medical affairs have been completely controlled by her dad, who initiated the conservatorship 13 years ago.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Britney Spears Turned Down Paris Hilton's Wedding Invite

Britney Spears, who was recently freed from her 13-year conservatorship, has reportedly turned down Paris Hilton's wedding invite. According to Page Six, Spears was invited to the three-day event but opted not to attend. The outlet indicates that sources have speculated Spears may simply not be ready to make an appearance at such a high-profile event just yet, seeing as how her conservatorship only ended earlier this month.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Justin Timberlake Wants To 'Talk Privately' With Britney Spears

Despite sharing a public apology to his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears on Instagram earlier this year, Justin Timberlake reportedly has more to get off his chest and wants to speak privately with the singer now that her 13-year conservatorship has finally come to an end. To recap, the duo dated for...
CELEBRITIES
