Politics

Elijah McClain’s Family to Receive $15 Million Settlement from the City of Aurora

By Brenton Blanchet
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe family of Elijah McClain will see $15 million from the city of Aurora, Colorado as it settles the federal civil rights lawsuit over the 23-year-old’s 2019 death at the hands of local authorities. The agreement, which is the largest in the city’s history and one of the largest...

Family Attorney Confirms Brian Laundrie Died by Suicide

Less than a month after Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman shared that Brian Laundrie likely died by suicide, Laundrie’s family lawyer is now saying the same. Attorney Steven Bertolino revealed in a statement to FOX 13 that Laundrie, 23, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. His death by suicide is being confirmed after Laundrie’s 22-year-old fiancée Gabby Petito was found dead in Wyoming this October following a nationwide search. Laundrie’s remains were later discovered at a Florida preserve on Oct. 20, weeks after he was revealed to be a person of interest in her disappearance.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
LA firefighter who dropped his pants and wiped bottom with vaccine mandate letter being investigated

A firefighter in Los Angeles is under investigation for a “despicable” act after he dropped his pants and wiped his bottom with the letter he was provided to adhere to the city’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate.A spokesperson of the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) told local media outlets on Wednesday that the firefighter had “responded inappropriately” to the vaccine mandate letter and the matter is under investigation.On 18 November the LAFD member, whose name has not been revealed, was asked to comply with the vaccine mandate and handed over the document. In defiance, he wiped his bottom with it, leaving faecal...
PUBLIC SAFETY
State
Colorado State
Home Depot Employee Dies After Forklift Falls on Him

A Virginia Home Depot employee died following an accident that occurred just after midnight on Tuesday, November 23. According to the Fairfax County police department, 43-year-old Paul Gato of Woodbridge was unloading supplies from a delivery truck. The store was located on Merrilee Drive. Suddenly, a nearby forklift fell on...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Stanislaus County White Supremacist Among Group Held Legally Responsible for Charlottesville Violence

STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — A Stanislaus County man is one of several white-supremacist leaders ordered to pay a total of $25 million in a lawsuit over the the 2017 Charlottesville protest that turned deadly. Nathan Damigo had made headlines for his political views before, including back in 2016, when he was a student on the Stanislaus State campus. CBS13 first spoke to Nathan Damigo in 2016 when he became a controversial figure recruiting students at Stanislaus State to his whites-only club, Identity Europa. He claimed then he was not a white nationalist. “Do you condemn white supremaciy speech? Do you condemn hate speech? Do...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
Capitol rioter sentenced to prison refuses to apologise, saying remorse is a ‘thought crime’

A woman convicted of her role in the 6 January riot at the US Capitol says she has no regrets about her role in the attempted insurrection by supporters of former president Donald Trump as she prepares to go to prison.Jenna Ryan told WFAA in Dallas that she is preparing herself for her time in prison. Ryan was sentenced to 60 days in prison for the Class B misdemeanor of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside a Capitol building. “I’m watching all the YouTube videos on how prison is, how to go to prison, what to do,” she said. She also...
PROTESTS
Black Father and Daughter Armed With Rifles March Alongside Demonstrators in Anti-Rittenhouse Protest

The racial climate has been on unsteady ground in recent months due to injustices against people of color. With the recent not guilty verdict for Kyle Rittenhouse in the killing of two unarmed men and wounding another, the country is on edge once again. A Black father-and-daughter team took to the streets to help protect those who are protesting the recent verdict in the Rittenhouse case.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Person
Elijah Mcclain
Illegal Marijuana Grow Operation Discovered In Pueblo County After Fire

(CBS4) – Deputies in Pueblo County discovered a large illegal marijuana grow operation this week and they are trying to determine who is responsible for it. The deputies were among those who responded to a structure fire in the 5100 block of McCarthy Road on Monday. A house on that property sustained heavy damage in the fire, and afterwards the deputies found the pot grow in an adjacent building. (credit: Pueblo County Sheriff) “As they approached the outbuilding, deputies saw evidence of a possible illegal marijuana grow operation in the building, to include multiple electrical panels, several large air conditioning units and...
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
#Kusa#Nbc News
Alleged Drug Dealer Goes From Hospital To Lockup

The Dolton man who was shot by Joliet Police while they were trying to make a drug arrest is now out of the hospital and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility. Thirty-eight year old William Jenkins was arrested and booked for Delivery of a Controlled Substance (3 Counts) and an Illinois Department of Corrections Parole Violation Warrant.
JOLIET, IL
Politics
Former Twin Cities Principal Chris Endicott Found Dead Inside Crow Wing County Jail

Originally published on Nov. 23, 2021 BRAINERD, Minn. (WCCO) — A former Lakeville middle school principal was found dead Saturday inside a central Minnesota jail. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office says staff found 53-year-old Christopher Jerome Endicott unresponsive, and life-saving measures were unsuccessful. Endicott was convicted in Dakota County in 2019 of burglary, identity theft and stalking, and was sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison. Chris Endicott (credit: Dakota County Sheriff’s Office) Investigators say Endicott hacked into a neighboring school district’s database and amassed a large amount of personal and financial informational about employees and their families. Endicott later admitted to stealing the data because he was in “financial ruin.” After he was arrested and posted bail in early 2018, Endicott started stalking the Apple Valley police detective in charge of his case. The detective put a GPS tracker on Endicott’s car, and discovered Endicott drove by his home twice. He was then re-arrested and charged with stalking. He was also later charged with burglarizing one of his neighbors’ homes. Crow Wing County authorities say Endicott “was being held in jail on a Department of Corrections warrant” at the time of his death. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
Missouri Man Accused Of Threatening Pa. State Police Taken Into Custody

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PENNSYLVANIA (KDKA) – A man accused of threatening the Pennsylvania State Police was taken into custody. The Missouri man, Damian Birge, was taken into custody by the FBI and state police say he threatened them in a phone call last week. According to state police, Birge made reference to the police killing of a 19-year-old in the Poconos.
MISSOURI STATE

