Lightning have dodged COVID issues, but the league hasn’t

The Senators' Tim Stutzle (18) skates with the puck behind the Lightning net as Victor Hedman attempts to knock him off the puck during a Nov. 6 game. The Senators recently had a major COVID-19 outbreak that resulted in three games postponed. [ SEAN KILPATRICK | Associated Press ]

TAMPA — As much as the NHL would like to put the coronavirus in the past, the past few weeks have been a reminder that it’s still an issue for the league.

After a Lightning road victory in Ottawa on Nov. 6, the Senators had the league’s first major COVID-19 issue. Within the week, Ottawa had 10 players in COVID-19 protocol, had canceled practices to prevent further spread and raided their AHL affiliate’s roster just to have enough bodies to play games. The evidence of spread prompted the league on Monday to postpone three Senators games.

On opening night last month, league commissioner Gary Bettman pointed to the league’s near 100-percent vaccination rate — he said only four players were unvaccinated entering the season — as another example of hockey being the ultimate team sport. This protocols certainly pushed every player to become vaccinated. Unvaccinated players face heavy restriction and lose pay for games missed due to COVID.

The Senators’ outbreak came despite being a fully vaccinated team.

“This is going to happen,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said two days after playing the Senators. “Until COVID runs its course through everybody, I think we’re gonna see this sporadically. I think it’s not alarming. Everybody’s vaccinated and ... it’s just a reality of the times, and it’s what we have to go through.

“It’s just a reminder that you still have to look after yourselves and where you are and what you’re doing. You have an obligation to do that for the betterment of your team and your job.”

More than half the league’s teams have had at least one player miss games due to COVID, but the Lightning, who also are fully vaccinated, have dodged that fate so far. Vaccinated players are tested every 72 hours. Unvaccinated players are tested every day.

The league has worked to expedite test results or get more point of contact rapid testing done to prevent false positive tests from keeping players out. An initial positive test must be followed by two negatives for a player to be released from protocol.

After playing 16:47 of ice time against the Lightning on Monday, Islanders forward Josh Bailey landed on the COVID protocol list the next day.

While most players with confirmed positives have been asymptomatic, the Senators’ postponement triggered a clause that would allow the league to pull out of allowing players to play in the Olympics in February if COVID dramatically impacted the schedule. Nearly a dozen Lightning players are planning to compete in the Winter Games, and Cooper is the head coach of Team Canada.

Cooper said the opt-out date is a month ahead of the Beijing Games, which start Feb. 4.

“I don’t know what’s going to go on moving forward if there’s more outbreaks or game cancellations,” Cooper said. “But do I think it’s going to be a huge problem? I do not.”

With the former live-in chef of Bucs receiver Antonio Brown accusing him of submitting a fake vaccination card to the NFL, how can teams verify that athletes’ vaccination cards are real?

Last month, the NHL made a major statement by suspending Sharks forward Evander Kane 21 games without pay for submitting a fake card.

Every team is different, but the Lightning players’ vaccinations were administered directly through the team, taking away any third-party chain of custody that could make submitting a fake card easier.

Could Lightning forward Anthony Cirelli be a dark horse for Team Canada?

Team Canada general manager Doug Armstrong, also the GM of the Blues, attended the Lightning’s game in Philadelphia on Thursday and after the game was introduced to both Brayden Point, a likely Team Canada selection, as well as Cirelli.

Lightning captain Steven Stamkos, who has had a great start to the season leading the Lightning in both goals (nine) and points (18) entering Saturday’s home game against the Devils, has certainly made a strong case for the Canadian roster.

And Point has raised his game recently, scoring goals in each of his last four outings coming into Saturday and shifting to an extra gear with and without the puck.

Cirelli may not get the national buzz that Stamkos and Point garner, but his play is solid.

Cirelli, who has four goals and six assists, has performed well in an expanded role on the power play — he mans the bumper spot in front of the net with the first unit — and remains a top penalty-killing forward. His defense in 5-on-5 remains strong, and Cirelli leads all Lightning forwards with 16 blocked shots.

Contact Eduardo A. Encina at eencina@tampabay.com. Follow @EddieInTheYard.

