ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa man killed by Waterloo officer identified

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation on Saturday identified the man shot and killed by police in Waterloo as 42-year-old Brent Lee Boggess.

Officials also identified the officer involved in the shooting as Ken Schaaf, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported.

The shooting happened Tuesday after a short vehicle chase. Police said the chase began when Boggess was spotted driving recklessly and tried to hit an officer’s patrol car. The chase ensued, and several other officers converged to stop his car.

Boggess refused to get out of the car and instead rammed a patrol car, police said. Schaaf then fatally shot him.

Schaaf is on leave pending completion of the investigation, per department policy.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Indiana man gets probation for entering Capitol on Jan. 6

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man from Vincennes has been sentenced to three years’ probation for his part in the Jan. 6 riot during which the crowd stormed the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols spared Jonathan Ace Sanders prison time after Sanders pleaded guilty this month to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Three other charges were dropped as a result.
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Man pleads guilty to role in drug transport conspiracy

BOSTON (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to transport drugs and cash using secret compartments inside tractor trailers. Jamil Roman, 44, of Chicopee, was indicted in 2016. He pleaded guilty on Tuesday in federal court in Springfield to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine. He is scheduled to be sentenced in March.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Waterloo, IA
Waterloo, IA
Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Fire marshal: One dead in western North Carolina house fire

MORGANTON, N.C. (AP) — Officials in western North Carolina say that a 54-year-old woman has died in an early-morning house fire in Burke County. Burke County Fire Marshal Mike Willis told WBTV that a call came in shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday for a structure fire on Farris Loop in Morganton. There was a report that someone was still inside.
MORGANTON, NC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

662K+
Followers
352K+
Post
302M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy