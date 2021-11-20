ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Two community policing grants awarded in Vermont for hiring

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department has awarded two grants in Vermont to hire law enforcement and advance community policing.

It’s part of more than $139 million in grant funding from the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services sent to 183 law enforcement agencies nationwide, the department announced on Thursday.

The town of Bristol received $125,000 and the Essex County Courthouse was awarded more than $123,250 through the competitive grant program aimed at reducing crime and advancing public safety through community policing, the department said.

“We are committed to providing police departments with the resources needed to help ensure community safety and build community trust,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a statement.

The grants “will enable law enforcement agencies across the country to hire more than 1,000 additional officers to support vitally important community oriented policing programs,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Suit settled over treatment of students with disabilities

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s largest school district has reached a settlement with parents and advocacy groups over the treatment of students with disabilities. The Washington Post reported Wednesday that the settlement effectively ends more than two years of litigation against the Fairfax County Public Schools. The lawsuit was filed...
FAIRFAX, VA
The Associated Press

Who’s a hero? Some states, cities still debating hazard pay

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — When the U.S. government allowed so-called hero pay for frontline workers as a possible use of pandemic relief money, it suggested occupations that could be eligible from farm workers and childcare staff to janitors and truck drivers. State and local governments have struggled to determine who...
HEALTH
The Associated Press

Lewiston expected to host some of the Afghanistan evacuees

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Some of the Afghanistan evacuees are going to be settled in Lewiston, Maine’s second-largest city, officials say. Lewiston-based Maine Immigrant & Refugee Services and Virginia-based national resettlement network Ethiopian Community Development Council are going to collaborate, the Sun Journal reports. ECDC is one of two agencies...
LEWISTON, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
City
Bristol, VT
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Indiana man gets probation for entering Capitol on Jan. 6

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man from Vincennes has been sentenced to three years’ probation for his part in the Jan. 6 riot during which the crowd stormed the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols spared Jonathan Ace Sanders prison time after Sanders pleaded guilty this month to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Three other charges were dropped as a result.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Policing#Police Departments#Ap
The Associated Press

Vermont’s wild turkeys are a restoration success story

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s wild turkey population is the result of a successful wildlife restoration project, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department said. Wild turkeys had disappeared from the state in the mid-to-late 1800s when land was cleared for farming, destroying habitat, the department said. At that time only a quarter of the state was covered by forest, officials said.
VERMONT STATE
The Associated Press

Man pleads guilty to role in drug transport conspiracy

BOSTON (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to transport drugs and cash using secret compartments inside tractor trailers. Jamil Roman, 44, of Chicopee, was indicted in 2016. He pleaded guilty on Tuesday in federal court in Springfield to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine. He is scheduled to be sentenced in March.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

662K+
Followers
352K+
Post
302M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy