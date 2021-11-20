Two community policing grants awarded in Vermont for hiring

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department has awarded two grants in Vermont to hire law enforcement and advance community policing.

It’s part of more than $139 million in grant funding from the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services sent to 183 law enforcement agencies nationwide, the department announced on Thursday.

The town of Bristol received $125,000 and the Essex County Courthouse was awarded more than $123,250 through the competitive grant program aimed at reducing crime and advancing public safety through community policing, the department said.

“We are committed to providing police departments with the resources needed to help ensure community safety and build community trust,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a statement.

The grants “will enable law enforcement agencies across the country to hire more than 1,000 additional officers to support vitally important community oriented policing programs,” he said.