Cynthiana, KY

Former teacher sentenced to 6 years for sex abuse

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (AP) — A former Kentucky teacher has been sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to sex abuse.

A judge sentenced Amanda Carol Phillips, 40, on Tuesday in Harrison Circuit Court, the Lexington Herald-Leade r reported. In addition, she was ordered to surrender her teaching certificate and must register as a sex offender, according to the newspaper.

Phillips pleaded guilty in August to four counts of first-degree sexual abuse, according to the final judgment in the case. She was originally indicted by a grand jury in 2019 on charges of rape, sex abuse and sodomy involving a juvenile who had been her student, police said.

Harrison County Schools said at the time that Phillips was no longer employed at Eastside Elementary School due to the allegations.

