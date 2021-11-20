ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

With COVID numbers rising, Arizona urges holiday precautions

By PAUL DAVENPORT
 4 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — With public health officials urging people to take precautions against COVID-19 during upcoming holidays, Arizona on Saturday reported over 5,000 additional confirmed cases for the second day in a row and over 50 deaths for the third straight day.

The additional 5,103 cases and 53 deaths reported by the Department of Health Services’ coronavirus dashboard increased the state’s pandemic totals to 1,238,249 cases and 21,939 deaths.

Jessica Rigler, the department’s assistant director for public health preparedness, said Friday in a blog post that all people should get vaccinated, wear masks in public indoor settings, physically distance, wash their hands frequently, stay home if sick and get tested if having symptoms or exposure to a person with COVID-19.

“These mitigation recommendations are especially important at holiday gatherings where multiple generations get together, including older people with weaker immune systems,” Rigler wrote.

During October and early November, most of Arizona’s daily case reports ranged between 2,000 and 4,000, with a few larger reports attributed to data glitches that lowered reports on previous days.

However, Rigler said, the 5,070 additional cases reported Friday “don’t have an asterisk. COVID-19 cases are rising.”

According to Johns Hopkins University data, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rose over the past two weeks, increasing from 2,809.7 on Nov. 4 to 3,685.4 on Thursday. The rolling average of daily deaths rose from 36 to 40.9 during the same period.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations also are rising, with 2,419 virus patients occupying inpatient beds as of Friday.

Who's a hero? Some states, cities still debating hazard pay

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — When the U.S. government allowed so-called hero pay for frontline workers as a possible use of pandemic relief money, it suggested occupations that could be eligible from farm workers and childcare staff to janitors and truck drivers. State and local governments have struggled to determine who...
Maricopa County officials change rules for billboards

PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County officials have created new rules for billboards that will let them double in size and height and for existing static billboards to be converted to ever-changing electronic displays. The Arizona Republic reports that scientists and residents have complained the new rules will brighten the Phoenix...
Lewiston expected to host some of the Afghanistan evacuees

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Some of the Afghanistan evacuees are going to be settled in Lewiston, Maine’s second-largest city, officials say. Lewiston-based Maine Immigrant & Refugee Services and Virginia-based national resettlement network Ethiopian Community Development Council are going to collaborate, the Sun Journal reports. ECDC is one of two agencies...
Native American leaders say Chaco prayers being answered

CHACO CULTURE NATIONAL HISTORIC PARK, N.M. (AP) — The stillness that enveloped Chaco Canyon was almost deafening, broken only by the sound of a raven’s wings batting the air while it circled overhead. Then a chorus of leaders from several Native American tribes began to speak, their voices echoing off...
Suit settled over treatment of students with disabilities

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s largest school district has reached a settlement with parents and advocacy groups over the treatment of students with disabilities. The Washington Post reported Wednesday that the settlement effectively ends more than two years of litigation against the Fairfax County Public Schools. The lawsuit was filed...
New maps spark debate over majority-minority districts

DETROIT (AP) — Adam Hollier is a lieutenant in the Army Reserves, a paratrooper, Detroit native, a Democrat and a Black man. He is also a state senator who represents a majority-Black district that stretches across the northeastern edge of his economically battered and resilient hometown. That critical mass of Black voters, Hollier argues, ensures he has a chance to be elected and give voice to people who have long been ignored by the political system.
