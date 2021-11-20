Santa Ana winds to howl and escalate fire danger in Southern California

Winds will be strong enough to raise travel and sporadic power outage concerns as the risk of wildfire ignition can also occur in dry brush areas

AccuWeather forecasters are warning residents and visitors in Southern California to brace for a strong Santa Ana event that will not only substantially raise the risk of wildfires, but can also trigger power outages and may lead to property damage and travel disruptions on Monday as well as Thanksgiving day.

An area of high pressure is expected to build across the interior western United States, and a strong jet stream will bend southward over the Southwestern states, setting the stage for a round of strong northeasterly winds in Southern California, known as Santa Ana winds, into Monday afternoon.

Northeasterly winds will howl through portions of the high deserts and funnel into passes and canyons from just south of Bakersfield, California, to areas just north of San Diego. Strong gusts can reach the coast north of Los Angeles in the Santa Barbara, California where red flag warnings remain in effect through Monday afternoon.

"Winds will be strong enough to raise travel and sporadic power outage concerns in addition to a risk of wildfire ignition in dry brush areas," AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert explained.

Much of Southern California remains in a moderate to extreme drought, according to the United States Drought Monitor. Ongoing dry air and lack of precipitation through the next several days will result in extremely dry brush.

Forecasters urged people to avoid the use of open flames and outdoor power equipment and avoid parking vehicles over dry brush over through Monday, as the fire danger reaches critical levels from Ventura, California, across the high deserts and into the mountains just outside of San Diego.

Fire-weather conditions can reach critical levels at times into Monday, as gusty winds blow.

"If a fire were to spark, a combination of dry fuels, such as grass and strong winds can make for explosive fire growth," Gilbert added.

AccuWeather meteorologists are concerned as gusts of up to 30-50 mph are expected through the northeast-southwest-orientated passes to coastal areas and even the waters and islands offshore into Monday afternoon. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 80 mph will be possible especially across any higher elevations, canyons or mountain passes.

The strong winds can break large tree limbs, knock over trees and flip over trucks and campers. The high winds are likely to lead to power outages at a local and regional level. If powers lines are down in area, sparks generated by live power lines will threaten to initiate fires that can quickly escalate into major and fast-moving wildfires.

To prevent wildfires started by downed power lines, local power companies in the Golden State will shut off power to some residents during extreme wind events. During this Santa Ana event, those who live north and west of Los Angeles could expect power to be cut off if winds become strong enough to knock down power lines.

Those sensitive to pollen and/or suffer from allergies should be prepared to take action as well as Santa Ana winds stir up and transport allergens over great distances into Monday afternoon.

"In addition to the wind, a surge in warm conditions will also build into much of Southern California as temperatures soar to 6-12 degrees Fahrenheit above normal for late November," Gilbert said.

Highs in Downtown Los Angeles, which will generally be spared by the high winds, are forecast to be in the low to middle 80s Monday, which is about 10 degrees above the normal high of 72 for late November.

As the Santa Ana winds subside across Southern California by Monday night, the wind direction will begin to shift to an onshore flow and conditions will turn cooler while temperatures drop to more seasonable levels for late November.

This pattern will continue into Wednesday, but by Wednesday night, high pressure is expected to return to the interior West.

Winds could begin to shift from onshore to offshore by Thanksgiving on Thursday, resulting in travel delays for residents and visitors. The return of gusty winds may also bring an elevated fire threat and localized risk of power outages to Southern California as dry conditions are expected to persist.

