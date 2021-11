More than 10,000 union workers with the farming and construction equipment giant that manufactures John Deere tractors have ended a historic, month-long strike after reaching a “landmark” contract with the company.After rejecting two previous offers, members of the United Auto Workers union announced the ratification of a new six-year contract on 17 November, closing a strike – with the largest picket line in the country at the time, and the company’s first strike in more than 30 years – that impacted more than a dozen factories.Members “did not just unite themselves, they seemed to unite the nation in a...

