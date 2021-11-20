ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Rakitic's late goal puts Sevilla top in Spain

By JOSEPH WILSON ~ Associated Press
 4 days ago

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) -- Ivan Rakitic's stoppage-time goal lifted Sevilla to the top of the Spanish league on Saturday after fighting back for a 2-2 home draw with Alaves. Alaves was poised to get only its second-ever victory at Sanchez Pizjuan...

Late Serbia goal leaves Ronaldo's Portugal in WCup playoffs

LISBON, Portugal (AP) -- After the final whistle, Cristiano Ronaldo sat on the field by himself, shaking his head and looking desolate. Some teammates came over to console him. A few opponents did as well. Portugal had just been stunned by Serbia at home in World Cup qualifying. The 36-year-old...
SOCCER
ESPN

Spain on cusp of World Cup after win at Greece on Pablo Sarabia's goal

A penalty from Spain's Pablo Sarabia secured a 1-0 victory in their World Cup qualifier away to Greece on Thursday, meaning La Roja need a point from their showdown with Sweden at the weekend to secure a place at next year's World Cup finals. - Europe: What every country needs...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Late Aleksandar Mitrovic goal sends Serbia to World Cup and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal into play-offs

Aleksandar Mitrovic’s last-minute header snatched Serbia automatic qualification for Qatar 2022 as they won in Portugal to consign the hosts to the play-offs. Fulham striker Mitrovic came off the bench to head home Dusan Tadic’s cross as Serbia hit back from behind to finish top of Group A and consign Cristiano Ronaldo and Co to the play-offs in March.
FIFA
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Spain's top flight players stage on-field protest in row over women's league

Players in Spain's women's top division began staging 30-second protests at the start of every game this weekend to highlight the delay of the beginning of their professional football league. Players at Atletico Madrid, Real Sociedad and Barcelona were among the clubs playing on Saturday as they declined to play...
ADVOCACY
The Guardian

USA sweat as Jamaica’s late goal ruled out in World Cup qualifier draw

Damion Lowe leapt above Walker Zimmerman in the 84th minute and headed Leon Bailey’s corner past goalkeeper Zack Steffen. Jamaica fans erupted at the apparent go-ahead goal. But Costa Rican referee Juan Gabriel Calderon whistled Lowe for a slight push into Zimmerman’s shoulder, a call frequently not made against a Concacaf home team.
SOCCER
ESPN

Late Montenegro goals put Netherland's World Cup spot on hold

Two late goals from Montenegro denied the Netherlands the chance to book a berth at next year's World Cup finals with a match to spare after a 2-2 draw on Saturday left the outcome of Group G in the balance. The Dutch were eight minutes away from moving into an...
SOCCER
kfgo.com

Soccer-Spain’s Morata grabs late winner to seal World Cup spot

SEVILLE, Spain (Reuters) -Spain’s Alvaro Morata came off the bench to strike a late winner as they qualified for next year’s World Cup finals in Qatar by beating stubborn visitors Sweden 1-0 in a tense clash on Sunday. Morata struck in the 86th minute when he cleverly lifted the ball...
SOCCER
Sports
BBC

MOTD Top 10 - Palace's late shock

Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards have been ranking their Premier League top-10 moments again. On this week’s Match of the Day Top 10 Podcast the subject is the biggest upsets in Premier League history. Liverpool’s late collapse at Crystal Palace late in the 2013-14 campaign will be remembered...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino unwilling to discuss links to Manchester United job

Mauricio Pochettino was unwilling to discuss rumours linking him with Manchester United as he prepared for Paris St Germain’s Champions League clash across town at Manchester City.PSG’s former Tottenham boss is considered a potential candidate for the new vacancy at Old Trafford created by the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer The Argentinian said at his pre-match press conference: “I am not a child. The rumours are there, I understand what is going on.Mauricio Pochettino in Manchester for a press conference tonight - to preview PSG's game at Man City pic.twitter.com/UWazjGWHdy— Andy Hampson (@andyhampson) November 23, 2021“But this type of thing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
wagertalk.com

Manchester City vs PSG Champions League Match Day 5 Preview

WagerTalk soccer handicapper Nick Borrman offers his thoughts on Wednesday afternoon’s Manchester City vs PSG showdown in the UEFA Champions League. PSG won the first leg in Paris. Can Manchester City return the favor with a win on their home soil on Wednesday?. Stay on top of the latest Soccer...
UEFA
The Independent

Sergio Conceicao confident Porto will cope better with Liverpool than in last meeting

Porto coach Sergio Conceicao is confident his side will cope better with Liverpool than they did in a 5-1 defeat back in September.In their meeting in the Estadio do Dragao Jurgen Klopp’s side ran out comfortable winners, Porto’s second successive heavy home defeat to the Reds in three seasons.Porto may find their hosts slightly less of a challenge as they have already qualified for the last 16 with two matches to spare but Conceicao is determined they will put on a better show.He said: “It was some time ago that match. We have corrected our mistakes and we have worked...
PREMIER LEAGUE

