ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

1st injectable, bimonthly HIV treatment approved in UK

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Osfes_0d2pIrsP00

The UK approved a new HIV treatment that requires an injection every other month, rather than the current routine of taking pills every day.

The UK's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence estimated that around 13,000 people will now be eligible for cabotegravir with rilpivirine, the injectable medication.

MORE: 'I literally got chills': Dr. Fauci recalls reading 1st report about AIDS 40 years ago

There were around 103,000 people living with HIV in the UK in 2018, according to the British government's statistics .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XvH0Y_0d2pIrsP00
STOCK IMAGE/Areeya_ann/Shutterstock - PHOTO: A syringe lays next to vials in an undated stock image.

"It is an exciting and progressive step in the fight against HIV," Dr. Todd Ellerin, director of infectious diseases at South Shore Health and ABC News contributor said. Ellerin is also on the speakers bureau of ViiV Healthcare which helped develop the injectable HIV treatment.

Besides the new revolutionary injection method, the current treatment for HIV is lifelong antiretroviral tablets that are taken each day. The medication suppresses the virus in the blood to undetectable levels, thereby preventing AIDS from occurring and eliminating transmission.

The injections block the same enzymes as the pills do, as Ellerin explained, but allow the medication to stay in the body much longer permitting monthly or bimonthly re-dosing, so patients don’t need to take pills every day.

The shot called Cabenuva (a combination of cabotegravir and rilpivirine) was already approved by the FDA in January, though with a more frequent dosage of once a month.

"[The] thing I like about injectables is less is more," Ellerin said. "The medication approved in the UK will be once every two months, which makes it easier for the patients to come to the office rather than coming every month," he added.

"For many, taking daily pills is not easy. Sometimes they forget, some may have other issues with taking pills, but the injection is suitable for those who prefer a more intermittent method," he added.

However, there are challenges to this method. One, is the logistics of the injection, as the jabs must be administered at the health care provider's office for now, Ellerin said.

MORE: Survivors and activists speak out 40 years after discovery of AIDS

"The biggest challenge is the logistic hurdle for giving these [shots] in the office, especially in the pandemic," said Ellerin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xjd5I_0d2pIrsP00
STOCK IMAGE/Hadayeva Sviatlana/Shutterstock - PHOTO: A syringe draws a dose of medicine from a vial in an undated stock image.

Also, if patients don’t show up for their injection, that increases the risk of viral replication rebound, Ellerin said. With pills, you can remember to take them the next day and have a stock of them at home.

Both in Britain and the United States, cabotegravir and rilpivirine can be prescribed and used after an initial oral (tablet) lead-in period.

"This is why people who are newly diagnosed with HIV can't start their treatment with injection," Ellerin said.

There are hopes that by the first quarter of 2022, the FDA also approves the bimonthly injection, and with that more patients might choose this method over pills, especially if the COVID-19 situation eases, according to Ellerin.

"As of now, this is not a preventive method. It is just for maintenance treatment. There are also injections for prevention down the way. But that is another story," Ellerin said.

Ellerin also said that the reason the injections are available at clinics only is that this is the way it was studied in clinical trials and that these are buttocks injections that are difficult to self-administer at home.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

HIV patient ‘cured’ herself without treatment, study suggests

An Argentinian woman appears to have been naturally “cured” of HIV despite not being on medication, according to scientists who hailed the case as a “rare” hope for the nearly 38 million people infected with the virus. The 30-year-old mom has been dubbed the “Esperanza patient” after the town where...
SCIENCE
Scrubs Magazine

HIV Patient Cured of Infection without Treatment in Extremely Rare Case

The medical community is still looking for a cure for the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) that causes AIDS. But scientists got some good news this week when they discovered a second person that seems to have cured themselves naturally of the virus. No treatment required. The case lends hope to the idea that scientists may find a way to cure more people of HIV.
SCIENCE
The Independent

‘Great step forward’ for HIV treatment as long-acting jabs to replace daily pills

The NHS has been given the green light to offer people living with HIV the first "long-acting injectable" to keep the virus at bay.Charities have hailed the "incredible news" which offers an alternative to adults living with HIV who have to take daily antiretroviral drugs.Many people living with HIV can keep the virus at very low levels by taking antiretroviral tablets each day.These drugs keep the number of virus particles in the blood - also known as the viral load - so low that it cannot be detected or transmitted between people.But now an estimated 13,000 people will be eligible...
SCIENCE
beckershospitalreview.com

For the 2nd time, a person is cured of HIV without treatment, scientists report

A 30-year-old woman from Argentina diagnosed with HIV in 2013 may have "naturally" cleared the virus, according to a study published Nov. 16 in Annals of Internal Medicine. No signs of active infection or circulating virus were detected after numerous tests were conducted, scientists said, adding the woman never showed signs of active infection and had not received regular treatment for eight years.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Clinical Trials#Speakers Bureau#British
natureworldnews.com

Argentinian Woman with HIV ‘Clears’ Virus Without Treatment

The Esperanza patient, named after her hometown in Argentina, was diagnosed with HIV-1 in the year 2013, but after eight years of follow-up checks and a total of ten commercial viral load tests, no signs of active viral infections were found in her results, as well as no evidence of HIV-1-associated disease.
SCIENCE
International Business Times

HIV Patient's Body Rids Itself Of Virus Without Treatments

A woman's own immune system may have gotten rid of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) without having to use any medications, a team of researchers has reported. HIV is quite difficult to eradicate from the body. This is because HIV places copies of its genome into cells' DNA to create a viral reservoir, Massachusetts General Hospital explained in a news release. In the case of most people, this viral reservoir allows for the constant creation of new particles. And even though anti-retroviral therapy (ART) can prevent the creation of new viruses, it can't really remove this reservoir.
SCIENCE
pharmatimes.com

NICE approves first long-acting jab for HIV to replace daily pills

NICE has published draft guidance recommending the first long-acting injectable treatment for HIV-1 infection in adults, offering an alternative to adults living with HIV who have to take daily antiretroviral drugs. This marks the first time NICE has made recommendations about the use of an HIV treatment since these came under NICE’s remit in 2019.
LIFESTYLE
Fox News

FDA approves Keytruda as adjuvant treatment for kidney cancer

The cancer immunotherapy drug Keytruda (pembrolizumab), was approved Thursday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to help in the fight against renal cell carcinoma (RCC), according to a news release from Merck, the drug maker of Keytruda. Keytruda is a medicine that is typically used to treat advanced types of cancers such as lung cancer and melanoma, by working with a patient’s immune system.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
HIV
pharmatimes.com

European Commission approves Nucala treatment in three diseases

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) announced that the European Commission has approved Nucala (mepolizumab), a monoclonal antibody that targets interleukin-5 (IL-5) for use in three additional eosinophil-driven diseases. This marks the first targeted treatment for eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA), and the first anti-IL-5 biologic treatment for patients with hypereosinophilic syndrome (HES), or chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps in Europe.
INDUSTRY
pharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves Besremi for Treatment of Polycythemia Vera

Results of studies show about 61% of individuals with PV experienced a complete hematological response. The FDA has approved ropeginterferon alfa-2b-njft (Besremi, PharmaEssentia Corporation) for the treatment of individuals with polycythemia vera (PV), according to a statement from the company. “The FDA approval of Besremi for people with polycythemia vera...
HEALTH
KLFY News 10

$6.5M granted to LDH for HIV/AIDS treatment and services

WASHINGTON D.C. (KLFY) — The Department of Health and Human Services will grant the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) over $6 million in Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program grants to fund HIV drugs and services for uninsured patients. Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) announced the grant funding for the state on Friday. The Ryan White Program provides […]
HEALTH
arcamax.com

Cannabis-Based Drug Approved For Cancer Treatment In Peru

Sativyl contains a 27 mg/ml concentration of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) and 25 mg/ml of CBD. It’s sold by the flask and contains 10 ml and 250 mg of concentration. An Alternative To Classic Antiemetics. Sativyl also works to control nausea caused by chemotherapy treatment. The antiemetic performance of the medication improves...
WORLD
Bay News 9

Milwaukee pharmacy offering COVID-19 antibody treatment injections

MILWAUKEE — Infinity Pharmacy in Milwaukee is now offering a COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment. “The monoclonal antibody treatment from Regeneron is 70% effective,” said Marwa Bakr, owner and pharmacist at Infinity Pharmacy. Her pharmacy was one of the first in the state to receive this drug. The goal of the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ScienceBlog.com

New anti-diabetic treatment approved for human trials

A new anti-diabetic compound derived from a garden flower has been approved by Health Canada for Phase 1 human trials. GlycoNet researcher Stephen Withers anticipates that the compound could be used to develop a treatment with fewer side effects than other options currently available to those with Type 2 diabetes.
HEALTH
McKnight's

Vaccinated people easily transmit COVID in close quarters, daily testing reveals

People who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are just as infectious as their unvaccinated counterparts, albeit for a shorter period of time, finds an unusual new household study from the United Kingdom. The study enrolled 621 participants with mild or asymptomatic COVID-19 caused by the highly contagious delta variant. They...
WORLD
KTAL

Sen. Cassidy announces $6.5 Million for HIV/AIDS treatment and services

WASHINGTON, D. C. (KTVE/KARD) — The state of Louisiana is set to receive a large sum of money to help with treatment and provide services for those who have HIV or AIDS-related illnesses. U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy announced the Department of Health and Human Services will grant the Louisiana Department of Health $6,591,965 in Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program grants to help fund HIV drugs and services for uninsured patients.
LOUISIANA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

459K+
Followers
117K+
Post
234M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy