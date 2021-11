Florida guard Tyree Appleby was just 2-of-10 all night as the No. 23 Gators (5-0) took on Ohio State (4-2) in the championship game of the Fort Myers Tip-Off, but it was that second make that was the big one as he launched a three from about 23 feet and time ran out as the ball swished through the net. The net result was a 71-68 win for Florida who stays undefeated and has one of the hardest played games you will see under their belt to move on through the rest of the season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO