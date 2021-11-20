ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Xavi starts as Barcelona coach by beating Espanyol

By JOSEPH WILSON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cdgTg_0d2pIj3p00
1 of 8

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Xavi Hernández needed a penalty to start his return to Camp Nou as Barcelona coach in winning fashion.

Barcelona’s 1-0 win against Espanyol on Saturday began the way Xavi wanted, with his team dominating the ball like the Spain great had when he joined Lionel Messi and Andrés Iniesta to forge one of soccer’s greatest sides as its midfield maestro.

But the same problems that had led to the demise of his predecessor soon emerged. Barcelona’s attack failed to turn its huge advantage in possession into shots on goal other than Memphis Depay’s second-half penalty, while its defense came apart in the final stretch. Only Espanyol’s misfiring forwards stopped the Catalan derby from ending in a draw.

“Overall, I am happy, but it is clear that we have to improve,” Xavi said. “We are building a new project and these three points in a derby gives us a boost. It was tough because they could have scored. We were in control for 60, 70 minutes, but we should have been more patient and held onto the ball. It is a question of knowing how to interpret the match.”

The crowd of 74,000 chanted “Xavi! Xavi!” in the sixth minute in honor of the number Xavi wore for 17 seasons when he helped Barcelona win 25 titles. He was hired two weeks ago before an international break for club competition when Ronald Koeman was let go after one too many painful defeats.

Barcelona moved into sixth place in the Spanish league, eight points behind leader Sevilla and second-place Real Sociedad.

Ivan Rakitic’s stoppage-time goal lifted Sevilla to the top of the table after fighting back for a 2-2 home draw with Alavés.

Atlético Madrid also needed a late goal by center back Felipe Monteiro to edge Osasuna 1-0 at home.

XAVI’S CHANGES

Xavi is back after six years playing and coaching Qatar as the man Barcelona hopes can restore the team to greatness after years of decline.

The former midfielder had said that he would offer a surprise in his starting lineup with so many of his attacking players out with health issues. And he did not disappoint by giving a debut to 17-year-old reserve-team forward Ilias Akhomach, who made the starting lineup to help fill in for the absent Ansu Fati, Ousmane Dembelé, Sergio Agüero and Martin Braithwaite.

A slick pass by 17-year-old Gavi Páez to play Depay clear in the 48th minute was one of the few moments of inspiration by a Barcelona player in the opposing area.

Gavi was one of several young players that Koeman brought into the first team. Xavi had said that he would use the talented teenager as a “wild card,” and he played Gavi on the left side of his attack in a new position for the natural midfielder.

Gavi’s pass left Depay sizing up goalkeeper Diego López when Espanyol defender Leandro Cabrera slid and took him down. Depay took his league tally to seven goals when he sent his spot kick to his right while López stretched the other way.

After barely touching the ball in the first half, Espanyol had two excellent chances to grab a late equalizer. But substitute Landy Dimata headed wide from point-blank range before Spain striker Raúl de Tomás hit the post.

“A draw would have been a fair result, but soccer is about scoring and we couldn’t get the ball in,” said De Tomás.

Barcelona hosts Benfica on Tuesday seeking a win that will seal the Catalan club’s spot in the knockout rounds.

SEVILLA WINS

Alavés was poised to get only its second-ever victory at Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium when Rakitic fired home a ball that fell to him from a poorly defended cross.

The draw left Sevilla ahead of Sociedad on goal difference. Sociedad plays Valencia on Sunday, when Real Madrid can also move ahead of Sevilla if it wins at Granada.

Defender Víctor Laguardia headed from a corner kick to give Alavés the fifth-minute lead.

Lucas Ocampos equalized for Sevilla in the 38th, but his handball allowed Joselu Mato to put the visitors back ahead in first-half injury time from the penalty spot.

ATLÉTICO STAYS CLOSE

Diego Simeone had loaded Atlético’s starting 11 with attacking players led by Antoine Griezmann, but Osasuna’s stubborn defense had the visitors three minutes from earning a point in the capital.

That was when Felipe jumped high at the near post to slice a cross by Yannick Carrasco into the opposite side of the net and grab the winner.

The win left fourth-place Atlético one point behind Real Madrid in third.

Atlético hosts AC Milan on Wednesday in a match that it needs to win to boost its chances of advancing from a tough Champions League group that includes Liverpool and Porto.

WINLESS AWAY

Villarreal stayed winless on the road in seven league games this season after Celta Vigo came from behind for a 1-1 draw.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

More AP Europe sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports-europe and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 1

Related
Tribal Football

Barcelona coach Xavi ready for Daniel Alves to immediately join training

Barcelona will have to wait to register new signing Daniel Alves. Sport says Alves will not be able to be registered until January 1, when the transfer window opens again. He will in theory be one of three signings Barcelona want to make. He won three Champions Leagues, six Spanish...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Memphis Depay
Person
Sergio Agüero
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Xavi
Tribal Football

Barcelona coach Xavi admits Dembele could face Benfica

Barcelona coach Xavi says Ousmane Dembele could be involved against Champions League opponents Benfica tonight. Dembele has been battling with his latest injury setback. But Xavi says he may play against Benfica if he feels right in training. “It depends on his sensations," said Xavi. “We don't want the players...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Barcelona coach Xavi to go back to Al Sadd to strengthen his attack

Barcelona coach Xavi wants to go back to former club Al Sadd to strengthen his attack. Sport says he knows they need more goal threat up front and is interested in bringing Algerian forward Baghdad Bounedjah to Barça from his former side Al Sadd. He was the top scorer there...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Barcelona coach Xavi makes call on Man Utd midfielder Van de Beek

Barcelona coach Xavi has rejected the chance to take Donny van de Beek off Manchester United's hands. Sport says the Holland midfielder has been offered to Barca by agents. However, new Barca coach Xavi has turned down the prospect of taking Van de Beek on-loan in January. Xavi is happy...
PREMIER LEAGUE
eurofootballrumours.com

Barcelona eyeing move for Chelsea star Marcos Alonso

The defensive department of the Barcelona squad needs quality additions this winter. If a report from tribalfootball.com is to be believed, Barcelona are eyeing move for Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso. The 30-year-old has been subject to interest from various European clubs. Marcos Alonso has been at Chelsea since 2016 when...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Espanyol#Liverpool#Ap#Catalan#Spanish#Real Sociedad
Tribal Football

Barcelona coach Xavi happy for Pedri after 2021 Golden Boy award

Barcelona coach Xavi is happy for Pedri after he was named the 2021 Golden Boy. Pedri was officially awarded the European Golden Boy award on Monday morning, yet the Spanish midfielder has suffered another setback on his road to recovery from injury. Xavi was asked about the condition of the...
SOCCER
USA Today

Man United, Chelsea through in CL, Barcelona made to wait

Energized by a change of manager and another opportunistic finish by Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United qualified for the knockout stage of the Champions League with a game to spare on Tuesday. Another newly appointed coach sill has work to do, though, to get Barcelona into the last 16. United was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Ronaldo sends Man United into last 16, Chelsea thrash Juventus

Manchester United booked their place in the Champions League last 16 as Cristiano Ronaldo scored in a 2-0 victory at Villarreal on Tuesday, while holders Chelsea also reached the knockout phase by thumping Juventus. In Group G, Lille made Salzburg wait to reach the last 16 as Jonathan David scored a first-half winner in a 1-0 victory in France.
UEFA
Yardbarker

UEFA Champions League | The five teams that worry Lionel Messi most

Lionel Messi knows something about winning the Champions League, “La Pulga” has won 4 titles all with Barcelona. Messi’s arrival at PSG has only one purpose, to lift the Champions League, something PSG has been trying to do for the last 4 years rigorously. Messi will have help as PSG...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Tribal Football

New Barcelona coach Xavi targeting Liverpool midfielder Thiago

New Barcelona coach Xavi is targeting Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara. Newly-appointed Barca boss Xavi is thought to be a big admirer of Thiago since their days of lining up together for the Catalan club and thus has him high on the shortlist of potential signings. Thiago has struggled with injuries...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Barcelona vs Espanyol live stream: How to watch Xavi’s first La Liga game as manager online and on TV tonight

Xavi Hernandez takes charge of his first match as Barcelona head coach on Saturday night, as he leads his new side into the derby against Espanyol.The Camp Nou club have been in turmoil this year with financial worries, the departure of key players including Lionel Messi and poor on-pitch results, which culminated in Ronald Koeman being sacked before the international break.With Xavi eventually leaving Al Sadd to join the club he represented with such distinction as a player, all eyes will be on how long it takes him to turn around the club’s fortunes as they sit in mid-table in...
UEFA
ESPN

Barcelona monitor Cesar Azpilicueta's contract situation at Chelsea - sources

Barcelona are monitoring defender Cesar Azpilicueta's contract situation as he moves into the final six months of his deal with Chelsea, sources have told ESPN. Barca signed Memphis Depay, Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia on free transfers last summer, and sources have said the club will continue to target out-of-contract players due to financial situation.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United news LIVE: Mauricio Pochettino keen on job, Michael Carrick press conference

Manchester United begin the post-Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era this week with interim boss Michael Carrick primed to take charge of the team for their Champions League match against Villarreal on Tuesday.Following one of the worst displays of the Norwegian’s tenure, going down 4-1 at Watford, United have opted for a change, leaving a complicated legacy for Solskjaer due to his failure to deliver silverware. It had been a long time coming, too, with The Independent learning that the 48-year-old was made aware that he was under renewed pressure ahead of the trip to Vicarage Road, with United chiefs increasingly concerned...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

662K+
Followers
352K+
Post
302M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy