Tigers, Grizzlies games no longer require proof of vaccination, negative test

Proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test will no longer be required to attend Memphis Grizzlies or Tigers games at FedExForum.

Both teams announced the policy change Saturday morning in news releases, and said it goes into effect immediately.

The Grizzlies’ next home game is Nov. 24 against the Toronto Raptors.

The Tigers won’t return to FedExForum until Dec. 10, when they host Murray State.

Consistent with CDC guidelines, masks will remain highly encouraged for all fans but are no longer required.

However, at Grizzlies games, fans seated within 15 feet of the court remain subject to additional NBA guidelines previously in place.

Working staff for all events at FedExForum, including Grizzlies games, will continue wearing masks.