ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Planned Virginia Woolf statue challenged as insensitive

By Harry Taylor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45iLZS_0d2pIZBR00
Laury Dizengremel’s design for the statue of Virginia Woolf.

Concerns have been raised about a planned statue of Virginia Woolf overlooking the Thames, which has been called insensitive because of the way she killed herself.

The memorial the author, designed by Laury Dizengremel, would be positioned on a park bench overlooking the river on Richmond riverside in south-west London, where she lived for about a decade from 1914.

Woolf killed herself by drowning in the River Ouse near Lewes in East Sussex in March 1941 aged 59.

Richmond council’s environment, sustainability, culture and sports committee approved plans for the statue on Thursday, but a local conservation group said it feared its positioning was in poor taste given the nature of her death.

Barry May, the chair of the Richmond Society, said the group had suggested three alternative locations in Richmond where she lived until 1924, when she moved to Tavistock Square in central London.

Woolf was part of the influential Bloomsbury Group and is considered one of the 20th century’s most important authors, pioneering a non-linear approach to narrative. She and her husband, Leonard Woolf, founded Hogarth Press in 1917. She had problems with mental illness throughout her life.

“Given the manner of her illness and eventually the way that she died … it struck us as a little bit insensitive to have this statue and figure of Virginia Woolf seated on a bench gazing over the water,” May said.

“We support proposals for a statue for her somewhere, we thought she should be commemorated somewhere, nothing wrong with that. It’s just when it overlooks the river.”

The only current memorial to Woolf in Richmond is an English Heritage blue plaque on Hogarth House where she and Leonard founded their publishing house.

Aurora Metro, the south-west London publishing house campaigning and fundraising for the statue, received a slew of donations after the controversial unveiling of a statue honouring Mary Wollstonecraft in Newington Green, north London in 2020. It has raised £35,000 of the £50,000 needed for the bronze since 2017.

An audit of statues in London in October found there were more depictions of animals than named women on the capital’s streets. Only 4% of the 1,500 monuments are dedicated to women.

Charlotte Banks, from Aurora Metro, told the meeting at Richmond council: “Efforts by the Richmond Society to change the location of the statue which has been chosen for many practical reasons … comes across as an attempt to push people like her out of sight.

“The statue’s intent is to celebrate diverse lives and encourage conversations around mental health, feminism, sexuality and gender. This cannot be done if the statue is tucked away on a residential street.”

Councillors spoke in support of the plans, saying it could encourage discussion of mental health issues.

In the UK and Ireland, Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123 or by emailing jo@samaritans.org or jo@samaritans.ie. In the US, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. In Australia, the crisis support service Lifeline is 13 11 14. Other international helplines can be found at befrienders.org.

Comments / 21

michael vanhorn
3d ago

aaaah just tear it down like all the rest but include these black statues rtoo or its all discrimination !

Reply(1)
13
Ittamonk Seadog
3d ago

There is something that offends someone. If it offends you don't look at it, don't listen to it, just ignore it and go on. Your being offended and wanting it removed or silenced may offend someone else. Are not their feelings as important as yours!

Reply
3
Guest
3d ago

did she wink at you wrong...what do people actually want this crying is getting old

Reply
7
Related
The Guardian

No school, no hair cut: one girl’s journey through one of the world’s longest Covid lockdowns

When she finally cut her hair, Antonella Bordon had trouble sleeping. At the age of 12, her first haircut meant more to her than a simple change of style. For most of her childhood, Bordon’s silky hair ran all the way down her back to her calves, such a deep brown it looked like a black mane. Her mother and sister would comb it every day, rubbing the locks with rosemary oil, and helping her style it in a way to keep her cool during the hot Argentinian summer.
HAIR CARE
Telegraph

Aunt Edith’s scathing address book exceeded all expectations

It was 10:32am on Wednesday when the gavel banged down on the auctioneer’s podium. A gasp echoed around the room at Dreweatts auction house. Applause erupted as my great aunt Edith Sitwell’s address book, which had a pre-sale estimate of only £200-£300, sold for £52,000. In those thrilling two minutes, the room buzzed, telephones rang and bids came in from the US and Europe and online. The bidding leapt to £4,000 immediately, then up and up. I listened and watched in amazement as it hit £20,000, then £30,000. Surely, I thought, it couldn’t go any higher – but it did. £35,000, £40,000, until we reached that astonishing final sum.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Wollstonecraft
Person
Virginia Woolf
Popculture

Famous Singer Dies at 74

Edita Gruberová, the famed Slovak opera singer whose career began in the late 1960s, died on Oct. 18 in Zurich. She was 74. Gruberová performed on opera stages around the world, including in New York Metropolitan Opera productions. "Her voice remains in us forever," Slovakia's President Zuzana Čaputová wrote on...
CELEBRITIES
ohmymag.co.uk

Prince Charles' alleged secret son finds new 'evidence' backing his claims

A man named Simon Dorante-Day, 55, from Australia has been sharing multiple stories, claiming that he is the Prince of Wales' and Duchess of Cornwall's child. Dorante-Dayhas been vociferous about his claim to be a member of the British Royal Family; he has produced several proofs to back this assertion.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central London#Feminism#Statues#The Richmond Society#Bloomsbury Group#Hogarth Press#English#Hogarth House#Aurora Metro
Hello Magazine

Princess Charlene's devastating health battle – the full story

Princess Charlene of Monaco spent much of 2021 in South Africa due to an illness that meant she was unable to return home to Monaco. She went without seeing her two children, six-year-old twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, as well as her husband Prince Albert II, including on their tenth wedding anniversary.
WORLD
Smithonian

How the Ancient Romans Went to the Bathroom

“I live my life in the gutter,” says Ann Olga Koloski-Ostrow with a chuckle. An anthropologist at Brandeis University, she considers her “official” title the Queen of Latrines. For the past 25 years, she has taken that label literally, spending much of her time in ancient Roman gutters. “There’s a...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
International Business Times

Mother Of Woman Whose Body Was Raped In Mortuary By Necrophile Speaks Out

A U.K. mother was arrested after she took a knife and rushed to a London police station to "punish" the necrophile who raped the body of her daughter. David Fuller, 67, pleaded guilty last week to killing Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, in separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, nearly 35 years ago. He also admitted 44 charges in relation to necrophilia involving women and girls aged between 9 and 100 in morgues in Sussex and Kent.
PUBLIC SAFETY
HollywoodLife

Grace Kelly’s Grandchildren: Everything To Know About Her 11 Royal Grandkids

Late Hollywood star and royal Grace Kelly’s legacy lives on through her 11 grandchildren. Learn about them here. Grace Kelly was an American actress who achieved leading lady status in Hollywood during the 1950s, starring in films Rear Window, To Catch a Thief, and High Society, among others. Like a plot straight out of an old Hollywood film, the late Academy Award winner became royalty when she married Rainier III, Prince of Monaco in 1956, becoming Princess Grace of Monaco. The Hollywood star was married to the prince until her untimely death in 1982: she died at the age of 52 after her car plunged off a mountain road in Monaco.
BEAUTY & FASHION
purewow.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Reveals That She & Prince Charles Still Have a ‘Snap in Their Celery’ in Their 70s

Members of the royal family understand all too well that their positions require a lot of traveling. This past week, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles journeyed to Jordan and Egypt as a part of their Autumn Tour, and the Duchess of Cornwall talked about the excitement of the trip, but also how traveling affects her and Prince Charles now that they're getting older.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Alexandra's four-acre mansion where she lost the Queen's wedding present

The Queen's first cousin Princess Alexandra lives in an impressive property in Richmond Park known as Thatched House Lodge. The Grade-II listed property was originally built as two houses in 1673 for Richmond Park keepers, before serving as a grace-and-favour home for succeeding members of the royal family. Situated on four acres of land, the mansion has been home to The Honourable Lady Ogilvy since 1963, who previously shared it with her late husband Sir Angus Ogilvy and their two children James and Marina.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kate Middleton takes Queen’s place on balcony at Remembrance Sunday service

The Duchess of Cambridge joined the Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Cornwall at the annual Remembrance Sunday service in London this weekend.Royal family members, politicians, veterans and their families gathered in Whitehall on Sunday, 14 November, to remember the country’s war dead.Appearing on a balcony of the Foreign and Commonwealth office, Kate wore a structured black Alexandra McQueen coat paired with pearl-drop earrings.The coat was adorned with several red poppies, and her hair was covered by a black hat.The women watched from the balcony as Prince Charles laid a wreath at the Cenotaph in memory of Britain’s...
U.K.
Indy100

Man who left society 40 years ago to live in woods reveals what life is like

A man has emerged out of the woods to show people what living outdoors is like. In a report from BBC, Ken Smith, who is also known as The Hermit of Treig by some people, has spent almost 40 years dwelling in a hand-made log cabin in the Scottish Highlands without proper running water or electricity. He is also a two-hour walk away from the nearest road.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Family who covered their home in Christmas lights for over 20 years have festive display banned by council over 'slippery grass' health and safety fears

A family has been banned from putting up Christmas lights on their own home after a housing officer warned them over health and safety fears about 'slippery grass'. For over 20 years, Roger Clifford has put on a glowing display in the village of Feock, Cornwall that has brought festive cheer to visitors from across the country who have come to visit.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

The Guardian

61K+
Followers
34K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy