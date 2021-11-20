ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Thousands protest across Europe at coronavirus restrictions

By UK Newsroom


 4 days ago

Tens of thousands of protesters, many from far-right groups, marched through Vienna on Saturday after the Austrian government announced a nationwide lockdown beginning Monday to contain skyrocketing coronavirus infections.

Demonstrations against restrictions also took place in Switzerland, Croatia, Italy and the Netherlands, a day after Dutch police opened fire on protesters and seven people were injured in rioting that erupted in Rotterdam.

Protesters rallied against coronavirus restrictions and mandatory Covid-19 passes needed in many European countries to enter restaurants, Christmas markets or sports events, as well as mandatory vaccinations.

The Austrian lockdown will start Monday and comes as average daily deaths have tripled in recent weeks and hospitals in heavily hit states have warned that their intensive care units are reaching capacity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uocuH_0d2pIGes00
Protesters in Vienna (Lisa Leutner/AP) (AP)

The lockdown will last at least 10 days but could go up to 20, officials said. People will be able to leave their homes only for specific reasons, including buying groceries, going to the doctor or exercising.

The government also will make vaccinations mandatory from February 1. Not quite 66% of Austria’s 8.9 million people are fully vaccinated, and inoculations have plateaued at one of the lowest rates in western Europe.

Saturday’s march started off at Vienna’s massive Heldenplatz square. Chanting and blowing whistles, protesters moved down the city’s inner ring road.

Many waved Austrian flags and carried signs mocking chancellor Alexander Schallenberg and health minister Wolfgang Mueckstein. Some wore medical scrubs, others had tinfoil hats.

Most signs focused on the vaccine mandate: “My Body, My Choice”, read one. “We’re Standing Up for Our Kids” said another.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lX3jJ_0d2pIGes00
Protesters in Vienna lit flares (Lisa Leutner/AP) (AP)

Among those protesting were members of far-right and extreme-right parties and groups, including the Freedom Party, the anti-vaccine MFG party and the Identitarians.

About 1,300 police officers were on duty, and 35,000 protesters took part in different marches across the city, police said, adding that most did not wear masks. Police said several protesters were detained, but did not give numbers.

Freedom Party leader Herbert Kickl, who tested positive for Covid-19 this week and had to stay in isolation, appeared via video, denouncing what he called “totalitarian” measures from a government “that believes it should think and decide for us”.

Mr Schallenberg apologised to all vaccinated people on Friday, saying it was not fair they had to suffer under the renewed lockdown restrictions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wYCWL_0d2pIGes00
The Austrian government announced a nationwide lockdown (Lisa Leutner/AP) (AP)

“I’m sorry to take this drastic step,” he said on public broadcaster ORF.

In neighbouring Switzerland, 2,000 people protested against a forthcoming referendum on whether to approve the government’s Covid-19 restrictions law, claiming it was discriminatory, public broadcaster SRF reported.

A day after the Rotterdam rioting, thousands gathered on Amsterdam’s central Dam Square, despite organisers calling off the protest. They walked peacefully through the city’s streets, closely monitored by police.

A few hundred people also marched through the southern Dutch city of Breda in protest at lockdown restrictions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rld31_0d2pIGes00
Demonstrators listen to speakers at Rome’s Circus Maximus (Alessandra Tarantino/AP) (AP)

One organiser, Joost Eras, told Dutch broadcaster NOS he did not expect violence after consulting with police about security measures.

“We certainly don’t support what happened in Rotterdam. We were shocked by it,” he told NOS.

In Italy, 3,000 turned out in the Rome’s Circus Maximus, a field where in ancient times Romans staged popular entertainment, to protest against “Green Pass” certificates required at workplaces, restaurants, cinemas, theatres, sports venues and gyms, as well as for long-distance train, bus or ferry travel within Italy.

“People like us never give up,” read one banner, in the red, white and green colours of the Italian flag. Virtually no-one at the Rome protest wore a protective mask.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NcRMI_0d2pIGes00
Demonstrators in Zagreb, Croatia (AP) (AP)

In Croatia, thousands gathered in the capital Zagreb, carrying Croatian flags, nationalist and religious symbols, along with banners against vaccination and what they describe as restrictions of people’s freedoms.

In France, interior minister Gerald Darmanin condemned violent protests in the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, one of France’s overseas territories.

Mr Darmanin said 29 people had been detained by police overnight. Authorities were sending 200 more police officers to the island and on Tuesday will impose a nightly curfew from 6pm to 5am.

Protesters in Guadeloupe have staged road blockades and set cars on fire. They denounce France’s Covid-19 health pass that is required to access restaurants and cafes, cultural venues, sport arenas and long-distance travel.

They are also protesting against France’s mandatory vaccinations for health care workers.

Related
newschain

Germany passes milestone of 100,000 deaths from Covid-19

Official figures show Germany has become the latest country to pass the grim milestone of 100,000 deaths from Covid-19 since the pandemic began. Germany’s disease control agency says it recorded 351 additional deaths in connection with the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, taking the total toll to 100,119. Germany...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Boris Johnson calls for joint patrols with France to stop migrant crossings in wake of tragic loss of 27 lives

Boris Johnson has called on France to agree to joint police patrols along the French Channel coast after a migrant boat capsized causing the loss of dozens of lives. The French regional maritime authority said 27 people had died. French officials had previously stated there were 31 deaths but the death toll was revised down, with no immediate explanation for the discrepancy.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Europe#Rotterdam#Protest Riot#Austrian#Dutch#European#The Freedom Party#Mfg Party#Identitarians
AFP

French PM tests positive for Covid

French Prime Minister Jean Castex tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday evening, his office told AFP, adding that he would isolate for 10 days while continuing to work. Castex "immediately carried out a PCR test" after finding out that one of his daughters had tested positive, his office said. Castex had been in Brussels on Monday morning, where he met his Belgian counterpart Alexander De Croo. He was accompanied on the trip by several other senior colleagues, including France's Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin and Europe Minister Clement Beaune.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid lockdowns across Europe threaten travel plans for tens of thousands

Travel plans are in doubt for up to 100,000 Britons in the run-up to Christmas as Covid restrictions return to many parts of Europe after a surge in cases.Austria has become the first country in western Europe to reimpose a full Covid lockdown, with Germany considering following suit amid a “dramatic” fourth wave that has hit the nation “with full force”, according to the outgoing chancellor, Angela Merkel.In the Netherlands, health officials reported a record 23,000 new cases on Thursday – nearly double the peak of 13,000 reached in December 2020. The country entered a three-week partial lockdown last...
TRAVEL
CNBC

Protests against Covid rules and lockdowns erupt across Europe

Protests against fresh Covid restrictions have continued to rock Europe over the weekend. There were demonstrations in Vienna, Brussels and Amsterdam against new Covid rules. Fresh coronavirus cases continue to surge across the continent. Protests against fresh Covid-19 restrictions have rocked Europe over the weekend, with demonstrations breaking out in...
PROTESTS
kfgo.com

Thousands protest in Vienna against COVID restrictions before lockdown

VIENNA (Reuters) – Thousands of people, many of them far-right supporters, protested in Vienna on Saturday against coronavirus restrictions a day after Austria’s government announced a new lockdown and said vaccines would be made compulsory next year. Whistling, clapping, blowing horns and banging drums, crowds streamed into Heroes’ Square in...
PROTESTS
AFP

'Jabbed, cured or dead', Germany warns as Europe battles Covid surge

Germans were warned Monday they would be "vaccinated, cured or dead" from Covid-19 by the end of winter, as Europe battles an upsurge in the pandemic that prompted a US travel advisory. "Probably by the end of this winter, as is sometimes cynically said, pretty much everyone in Germany will be vaccinated, cured or dead," German Health Minister Jens Spahn said, as he urged more citizens to get the jab.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Austria brings back COVID lockdown amid angry protests across Europe

Restrictions re-imposed on Europeans to stem a rising wave of new COVID-19 infections sparked angry protests in a handful of countries over the weekend, with the angst descending into violent clashes with police in a handful of nations. Austria was back under a full nationwide coronavirus lockdown on Monday — the first EU country to reinstitute the drastic measure amid fears of a deadly fourth wave.
PROTESTS
AFP

Americans urged not to travel to Germany, Denmark over Covid

The State Department urged Americans Monday not to travel to Germany and Denmark due to surging Covid-19 cases in Europe. The department issued Level 4 travel advisories -- the highest level -- for both countries, "indicating a very high level of COVID-19 in the country."
TRAVEL
The Independent

Ample supplies, anti-vax lies: Why Bulgaria has the EU’s lowest vaccination rate

The doctor is desperate. For months she has been trying to convince her neighbours in this northwest Bulgarian town to get vaccinated to prevent the rapid spread of Covid-19. But it is a losing battle and on one recent grey Wednesday afternoon, only a trickle of patients shows up to get vaccinated.There are abundant supplies and a choice of either the Pfizer, Moderna or Janssen vaccine, yet only 12 per cent of those in Vidin, a town of 63,000 inhabitants near the Romanian border, have been double jabbed.“The cases have increased,” said Pepa Tsvetanova, a physician and public health official...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Anti-vaxxer who went to ‘corona party’ to become infected dies from Covid

A man has reportedly died and others are in intensive care after attending “coronavirus parties” in a bid to catch the disease.The 55-year-old man died in Austria last week after becoming infected with Covid-19 during one such event in the city of Bolzano in South Tyrol, northern Italy.At least three other people, including a child, are said to have been hospitalised in the Alpine region after catching the virus at similar events.Health chiefs believe the patients are anti-vaxxers who deliberately attempted to become infected so they could obtain a “green pass”, which is now required for work and leisure...
WORLD
