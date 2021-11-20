James Tilley fires Crawley to long overdue victory at Barrow

James Tilley ended Crawley’s dismal six-game losing streak in style with a 1-0 win at faltering Barrow

The midfielder’s crisp second-half effort separated the two sides as Mark Cooper’s outfit went a worrying seven league games without a win.

And even more worryingly for the hosts was the fact they have now gone two games without a goal.

The Bluebirds have lost their spark in front of goal after Cooper shored up their leaky defence.

Crawley keeper Glenn Morris clawed away Joe Grayson’s corner as it swung towards goal.

Matt Platt almost scored a calamitous own goal as his mishit clearance beat Paul Farman but thankfully went wide.

The recalled Remeao Hutton fired over the bar after being slipped in behind on the stroke of half-time.

Tilley broke the deadlock in the 56th minute as he drilled a decent strike beyond Farman in the hosts’ net.

Substitute Josh Kay almost made an instant impact, but Morris kept out his back-post header.

Former Leeds midfielder Robbie Gotts saw his curling strike go agonisingly wide.

Grayson almost painfully missed a glorious chance to level at the death from close range.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox