Soccer

James Tilley fires Crawley to long overdue victory at Barrow

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yBgvS_0d2pID0h00

James Tilley ended Crawley’s dismal six-game losing streak in style with a 1-0 win at faltering Barrow

The midfielder’s crisp second-half effort separated the two sides as Mark Cooper’s outfit went a worrying seven league games without a win.

And even more worryingly for the hosts was the fact they have now gone two games without a goal.

The Bluebirds have lost their spark in front of goal after Cooper shored up their leaky defence.

Crawley keeper Glenn Morris clawed away Joe Grayson’s corner as it swung towards goal.

Matt Platt almost scored a calamitous own goal as his mishit clearance beat Paul Farman but thankfully went wide.

The recalled Remeao Hutton fired over the bar after being slipped in behind on the stroke of half-time.

Tilley broke the deadlock in the 56th minute as he drilled a decent strike beyond Farman in the hosts’ net.

Substitute Josh Kay almost made an instant impact, but Morris kept out his back-post header.

Former Leeds midfielder Robbie Gotts saw his curling strike go agonisingly wide.

Grayson almost painfully missed a glorious chance to level at the death from close range.

Elliott List’s penalty earns Stevenage a long overdue victory

Elliott List’s penalty on the stroke of half-time earned Stevenage a 1-0 win against Colchester – their first victory in seven Sky Bet League Two matches. List grabbed Boro’s winner in the third minute of first-half stoppage time when he tucked home from the spot having been brought down by Colchester goalkeeper Shamal George after being sent through by Jake Reeves.
SOCCER
Mario Vrancic fires Stoke to victory over Peterborough

Mario Vrancic’s early goal and Tyrese Campbell’s late strike earned 10-man Stoke a third successive Championship win as they beat struggling Peterborough 2-0. Former Norwich midfielder Vrancic scored his second of the campaign after three minutes as Michael O’Neill’s men won at the Bet365 Stadium for the first time since October 1.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Josh Kay
Robbie Gotts
Paul Farman
Glenn Morris
Reece Grego-Cox could make long-awaited Crawley return

John Yems could welcome Reece Grego-Cox back into his Crawley squad when they welcome Newport to The People’s Pension Stadium. The 25-year-old has missed almost two years through injury but has been in full training and played just under 30 minutes of Crawley’s 4-0 defeat to Southampton Under-23s a fortnight ago.
SPORTS
monvalleyindependent.com

Vulcans victorious in long-awaited home opener

The duo of sophomore forward Philip Alston and senior guard Brent Pegram combined to score 71 points in Cal U’s 104-84 triumph over visiting Franklin Pierce Tuesday night at the Convocation Center. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Wednesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035...
COLLEGE SPORTS
#Own Goal#Barrow#Bluebirds#Crawley Keeper
Russell Martin refuses to take credit for impact of subs against Barnsley

Swansea manager Russell Martin refused to take credit for the impact of substitutes Olivier Ntcham and Ryan Manning during his team’s 2-0 win at Barnsley. Ntcham broke the deadlock in a tight contest at Oakwell on 74 minutes from a Manning cross, paving the way for Jamie Paterson to put the outcome beyond doubt with a second goal from the game’s next attack.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Poya Asbaghi gets off to a losing start as Barnsley boss

Second-half goals from Swansea pair Olivier Ntcham and Jamie Paterson ensured new Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi’s tenure started with a 10th defeat in 11 matches. The result also meant the Tykes have now failed to beat the Swans in the last 15 meetings between the two teams since the 2006 League One play-off final that was decided on penalties at the Millennium Stadium.
SOCCER
Soccer
Sports
Tony Mowbray happy with young players after emphatic win against Peterborough

Tony Mowbray praised the mentality of Blackburn’s “exciting young team” after they thumped Peterborough 4-0 to move within a point of the play-offs. They had the game wrapped up after racing into a 3-0 lead by half-time through Harry Pickering’s looping header, Ben Brereton Diaz’s tap-in after Tyrhys Dolan retrieved possession, and Darragh Lenihan’s emphatic far-post header.
SOCCER
Hibernian league form ‘not acceptable’ – Jack Ross

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross admitted their league form was unacceptable after defeat by Ross County made it five consecutive losses in the cinch Premiership. Hibs looked to have turned the corner with Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup semi-final win over Rangers but they fell to a 1-0 reverse in Dingwall following Blair Spittal’s 72nd-minute goal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Cardiff boss Steve Morison: We need the fans to be right behind us

Steve Morison called on Cardiff supporters to get behind his team after they were booed off at both half-time and the end of their 1-0 defeat to Hull. The Tigers struck the game’s only goal when George Honeyman swung in a corner from the left and Ryan Longman flicked on for Keane Lewis-Potter to score in the six-yard box.
SOCCER
